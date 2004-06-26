Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Too bad DK is not here to comment on this.

by R Bibb / June 26, 2004 4:38 AM PDT

Scientists Now Need OK to Consult WHO

WASHINGTON (AP) - Government scientists must now be cleared by a Bush political appointee before they can lend their expertise to the World Health Organization, a change that a Democratic lawmaker said fits a pattern of politicizing science.

Link

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Too bad DK is not here to comment on this.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Too bad DK is not here to comment on this.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
15 total posts
Collapse -
A bit misleading wording ...
by Evie / June 26, 2004 5:26 AM PDT

... all this says is that our government officials will pick scientists to advise the WHO instead of the WHO selecting them. Science and the WHO have been politicized for ages. Anyone that believes the WHO selects scientists on a non-biased basis is kidding themselves. Like the UN and its IPCC, there is an agenda to advance and we don't need to lend credence to that by allowing them to select only those scientists from our community that adhere to their agenda. The IPCC is a disgraceful example of political corruption of science Sad

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So we pick one government lackey over another
by Diana Forum moderator / June 26, 2004 7:13 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Neither is ideal
by Evie / June 26, 2004 7:26 AM PDT

But I would rather our scientists advocate for our interests/policies than those of global organizations that tend to be more socialist in nature and anathema to our interests. Inasmuch as the nationality of a scientist implies credibility or national concensus, it is far better for individual nations to decide the face they wish to represent them in international bodies such as the WHO.

Evie Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Neither is ideal
by Diana Forum moderator / June 26, 2004 7:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Neither is ideal

The problem with this is that scientists can (and probably will) be pulled with a change in administration. Also the policies reflect what the President wants to believe rather than reality.

Perhaps half chosen by us and half by them?

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Won't make much difference.........
by Del McMullen / June 26, 2004 7:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Neither is ideal

.....how it's done, IMO, as the WHO is much like the UN,
"more show than go" most of the time.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Neither is ideal
by Evie / June 26, 2004 7:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Neither is ideal
Perhaps half chosen by us and half by them?

I would need to know more about how many scientists and the duty. IOW if the scientist is chosen as a representative from the US then we, and only we should choose them. Perhaps our internal selection process could be diversified or half from Admin half from relevant Senate/House committees. The UN doesn't get to choose our ambassador. I don't think the WHO should choose our scientific ambassadors if this is indeed an appropriate analogy.

Also the policies reflect what the President wants to believe rather than reality.

Yes that would have been a major problem had Gore been elected Wink

Evie Happy
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Makes perfect sense...
by Edward ODaniel / June 27, 2004 11:23 PM PDT

as we certainly do not need more of the "experts" who are simply promoting an agenda that is against American Policies. Policies have the force of law you know.

You might note too that although Waxman calls it "unprecedented" the fact is that the policy has been in place for around 20 years but just hasn't been enforced.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: A bit misleading wording ... Not at ALl, Evie.
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / June 27, 2004 1:56 PM PDT

It's not misleading at all, Evie. Bush and co. have now officially muzzled all scientists on the Federal payroll. They are no longer allowed to give personal opinions (even without identifying themselves as to government position) on "possibly political" topics (e.g. stem cell research, global warming) without getting official clearance from the public affairs office of the appropriate agency. Needless to say, if what they want to say doesn't agree with the Bush Administration's position, no permission is given. And don't say this is standard procedure -- some of the folks I hear complain about it this weekend have been working for the government (FDA, CDC, NIH) since Reagan was Presidnt, and this insistence on everyone singing from the Adeministration hymnbook is brand new -- and it's un-American.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BS Dave, pure and simple...
by Edward ODaniel / June 27, 2004 11:31 PM PDT

but just as expected.

The policy has been in place for 20 years and it is time it was enforced.

Maybe we will get a few more real scientists working in the interests of America rather than in the interests of those more interested in destroying America and "Chicken Littles" parroting the WHO party line.

What is "un-American" is your attitude (strongly influenced by your SDS experiences).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) UnAmerican ?- Ha ha heh heh........
by Del McMullen / June 28, 2004 12:19 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, MISLEADING
by Evie / June 28, 2004 10:00 AM PDT

You took the "screen" word hook line and sinker Dave. That is not in fact what the US vs. the WHO selecting scientists to represent our country's policy is. Nobody is being muzzled.

Evie Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
He'll be back soon enough........
by Del McMullen / June 26, 2004 6:05 AM PDT

...and just as soon as the DNC distributes their
"song sheet" on the issue, he will memorize it and
pass it along.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: He'll be back soon enough........
by R Bibb / June 26, 2004 6:16 AM PDT

Del,

I love a good tune. I uderstand you sing quite well from sheets from Iraq. Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Keep the good thoughts
by Del McMullen / June 26, 2004 6:30 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 15 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.