Too bad DK is not here to comment on this.

... all this says is that our government officials will pick scientists to advise the WHO instead of the WHO selecting them. Science and the WHO have been politicized for ages. Anyone that believes the WHO selects scientists on a non-biased basis is kidding themselves. Like the UN and its IPCC, there is an agenda to advance and we don't need to lend credence to that by allowing them to select only those scientists from our community that adhere to their agenda. The IPCC is a disgraceful example of political corruption of science
Scientists Now Need OK to Consult WHO
WASHINGTON (AP) - Government scientists must now be cleared by a Bush political appointee before they can lend their expertise to the World Health Organization, a change that a Democratic lawmaker said fits a pattern of politicizing science.
