TONI FYI: USS Cleveland Battle Flag Retired

CHIEF WAHOO SEZ ?GO NAVY!?: I am pleased that you were delighted with my sharing of the USS Cleveland - Cleveland Indians Navy News article. I thought I remembered, from previous CNet e-interactions over the years, that you hailed from Cleveland, OH, but was unaware that your son, Derek, was a Ohio native as well. I have been to Cleveland during visits to CWRU on business. Cleveland is a nice lakeside city, with a great, green summer, but with cold, windy and snowy winters, like my Chicago point of origin.



If, perchance, Derek took a photo or has access to a photo of the 10 foot by 16 foot battle flag emblazoned with the Indians mascot ?Chief Wahoo,? fully unfurled and flying in the breeze from the USS Cleveland masthead, post it on your www.pcware.com site so I can view it and make a copy of it.



It seems every way you turn, you stumble across another bit of tradition that is of Old Rocks & Shoals Navy vintage. The Navy Battle Flag is great tradition, much like the Days-Away-From-Homeport Pennant we flew on the Enterprise when returning home after a cruise. The length of the pennant was one foot for every day since the ship and crew left their homeport.



A Historical Note On USS Enterprise (CV-6), The Most Decorated Ship of WWII: She first returned to Pearl Harbor, where the USS Enterprise (CV-6) received a hero?s welcome before sailing two days later for ?Uncle Sugar? - the United States ? flying an enormous 578 ft pennant: one foot for every day since she?d left Bremerton in November 1943. Once again in Bremerton, she was repaired and overhauled: she was moored to Pier 6 in Puget Sound Navy Yard when Japan surrendered on 14 August 1945.



[For more details: http://www.cv6.org/1945/1945.htm ]



When we returned home to San Francisco (Alameda) on the Nuke-Powered USS Enterprise (CVN-65), we were flying a pennant that almost reached the Big E?s Round-Down.



When we VeePee?ers flew our P3 Orions returning to our home base (homeport) from overseas deployment, we would pop open the front overhead hatch after we landed and unfurl and fly our Crew?s ?Battle Flag? as we taxied into greet the waiting crowd of dependents and dignitaries. It was, and is, great tradition and is great fun.



BOY GENIUS OR VILLAGE IDIOT : Thank Derek for his kind words about my writing skills and style. I have found that folks either ?love? [read: Boy Genius] or ?hate? [read: Village Idiot] my writing content and rhetorical style, very few are neutral about it. Tell Derek I owe the honing of my writing skills, in no small part, to the generous ?stick & rudder? applied to me as a J.O. by my mentoring Senior Officers in drafting and writing of official correspondence, reports and messages for them.



Also, I saw service as a Navy Techno-Drone, Vu-Graph ?Pitch Man? and E-Ring Denizen, including a Joint ?Purple-Suiter? Tour. My CAN DO Navy soft-shoe, midst the annual budget-cutting axe swinging MILDEP Army Signal Corps and Air Force SpaceCom NO CAN DO folks showed, those ?horse holders and space cadets? what CAN DO NAVY means and --- CAN DO EA$Y. Many a DoD INFO-COMM Program was saved from being Red-lined out of the Annual Defense Budget by a stack of Vu-Graphs delivered with a ?soft-shoe? danced to the tune of Anchors Aweigh..



As far as Derek?s ?should be professionally writing books? comment goes, tell him that ?PROFESSIONAL? implies ?WORK.? Remind him that I am RETIRED NAVY enjoying the Blue & Gold Golden Good Life, not WORKING NAVY like he is --- a condition in life I hope he aspires to imitate



MUSINGS OF A ?LONE SAILOR??: In the interest of full-disclosure and for the record, I began writing my memoirs as the result of a Y2K New Year?s Eve promise I made to myself midst the swirling confetti and ringing crystal champagne toasts of the New Millennium. They exist in draft form and have been written and rewritten, revised and re-revised. I revisit them when the urge hits me or when a golden nugget of memory surfaces into my consciousness like a silent, surfacing submarine. They have a working title that I revise from time to time.



The memoir development process was, and continues to be, a useful mental exercise. The introspection through life?s rear-view mirror has given me more than a few ?Aha!? moments that connected many dots that were originally obscured by the trees as I trekked down the PATH I have taken ?through the yellow woods?that has made all the difference.?



?The Road Not Taken?



Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth;



Then took the other, as just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and wanted wear;

Though as for that the passing there

Had worn them really about the same,



And both that morning equally lay

In leaves no step had trodden black.

Oh, I kept the first for another day!

Yet knowing how way leads on to way,

I doubted if I should ever come back.



I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I--

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference. - Robert Frost



D'POLIAKONIAN WO{PLAY}RK CONVOLUTION THEOREM: On the subject of WORK let me share this with you and Derek:



DECLASSIFIED: Previously Classified Pd'P ?TOP SECRET - EYES-ONLY?



D'POLIAKONIAN LAW OF WO{PLAY}RK:



WORK is {PLAY} you get paid $HEKEL$ to DELIVER on OTHER PEOPLE'S

SCHEDULES. NOTE: Brackets {.........} indicate {Stealth Invisibility}



Putting the Theorem into a mathematical form and solving for {PLAY} yields:



{Play} = Work - ($hekel$ + Deliverables + Other People?s Schedules [O.P.S.]).



As $hekel$, Deliverables and O.P.S approach the Limit of Zero, WORK convolutes into {PLAY}.



Thus: The Limit of WORK, as $hekel$, Deliveries and O.P.S approach Zero is {PLAY}



Pay $hekel$ Only To Yourself, Deliver Only To Yourself, Work Only To Your Schedules and your WORK will be convoluted into {PLAY}.



My writing activity is properly called CYBER WO{PLAY}RK. When the Catgicina?s Love Slave tells HER HIGHNESS that his lowness will be WO{PLAY}RK?ing in his Cyber Sanctum Sanctorum editing-finalizing p-Pubs for the next XX hours it is, in fact, {Stealth PLAY} that, appears to non-convoluters without {The P-Code} to be WORK. As in:



?I'll be in the CSS doing CYBER WO{PLAY}RK for a while, Honey? with HER HIGHNESS replying, ?Don't WO{PLAY}RK too hard, darling. I'll bring you in some hot tea later.?



