Speakeasy forum

General discussion

TONI FYI: USS Cleveland Battle Flag Retired

by Catgic / September 7, 2006 7:00 PM PDT
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: TONI FYI: USS Cleveland Battle Flag Retired
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: TONI FYI: USS Cleveland Battle Flag Retired
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Now, how cool is that?
by TONI H / September 7, 2006 8:38 PM PDT

We're originally from Cleveland, Ohio and thought it rather ironic that the USS Cleveland would be Derek's first ship assignment, and now this. I never knew about the battle flag (Derek has never mentioned it either) and he was in the process of moving into a new townhouse this weekend so he might not have even known about the ceremony taking place in his hometown. Would have been even more ironic if he had been one of those Cleveland Sailors sent to bring it back, too.....darn shame; he would have been doubly honored as a very long time huge fan of the Indians (I have all the t-shirts, summer jackets, and leather winter jacket to prove it still waiting for him to wear again one day).

Thank you for this........We had talked for a while on Wednesday about your posts because he had gotten the emails where I sent them to him (can't send links because his ship has no internet access except for email so I had to copy/paste everything to that and his personal web account to make sure he got them all). He thinks you should be professionally writing books because you are an excellent 'story teller' with a flair for 'easy, understandable' read. I agree. He said to thank you for the information you shared and the effort you took for so many details.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Too cool.
by marinetbryant / September 7, 2006 10:24 PM PDT

When our unit went afloat in 'Nam as a battalion landing team (BLT) it was on the USS Cleveland!


Tom

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Now, how cool is that?
by Catgic / September 8, 2006 8:38 AM PDT

Toni --- They do not call me Joe Cool Cool for nothing.

CHIEF WAHOO SEZ ?GO NAVY!?: I am pleased that you were delighted with my sharing of the USS Cleveland - Cleveland Indians Navy News article. I thought I remembered, from previous CNet e-interactions over the years, that you hailed from Cleveland, OH, but was unaware that your son, Derek, was a Ohio native as well. I have been to Cleveland during visits to CWRU on business. Cleveland is a nice lakeside city, with a great, green summer, but with cold, windy and snowy winters, like my Chicago point of origin.

If, perchance, Derek took a photo or has access to a photo of the 10 foot by 16 foot battle flag emblazoned with the Indians mascot ?Chief Wahoo,? fully unfurled and flying in the breeze from the USS Cleveland masthead, post it on your www.pcware.com site so I can view it and make a copy of it.

It seems every way you turn, you stumble across another bit of tradition that is of Old Rocks & Shoals Navy vintage. The Navy Battle Flag is great tradition, much like the Days-Away-From-Homeport Pennant we flew on the Enterprise when returning home after a cruise. The length of the pennant was one foot for every day since the ship and crew left their homeport.

A Historical Note On USS Enterprise (CV-6), The Most Decorated Ship of WWII: She first returned to Pearl Harbor, where the USS Enterprise (CV-6) received a hero?s welcome before sailing two days later for ?Uncle Sugar? - the United States ? flying an enormous 578 ft pennant: one foot for every day since she?d left Bremerton in November 1943. Once again in Bremerton, she was repaired and overhauled: she was moored to Pier 6 in Puget Sound Navy Yard when Japan surrendered on 14 August 1945.

[For more details: http://www.cv6.org/1945/1945.htm ]

When we returned home to San Francisco (Alameda) on the Nuke-Powered USS Enterprise (CVN-65), we were flying a pennant that almost reached the Big E?s Round-Down.

When we VeePee?ers flew our P3 Orions returning to our home base (homeport) from overseas deployment, we would pop open the front overhead hatch after we landed and unfurl and fly our Crew?s ?Battle Flag? as we taxied into greet the waiting crowd of dependents and dignitaries. It was, and is, great tradition and is great fun.

BOY GENIUS Cool OR VILLAGE IDIOT Confused : Thank Derek for his kind words about my writing skills and style. I have found that folks either ?love? [read: Boy Genius] or ?hate? [read: Village Idiot] my writing content and rhetorical style, very few are neutral about it. Tell Derek I owe the honing of my writing skills, in no small part, to the generous ?stick & rudder? applied to me as a J.O. by my mentoring Senior Officers in drafting and writing of official correspondence, reports and messages for them.

Also, I saw service as a Navy Techno-Drone, Vu-Graph ?Pitch Man? and E-Ring Denizen, including a Joint ?Purple-Suiter? Tour. My CAN DO Navy soft-shoe, midst the annual budget-cutting axe swinging MILDEP Army Signal Corps and Air Force SpaceCom NO CAN DO folks showed, those ?horse holders and space cadets? what CAN DO NAVY means and --- CAN DO EA$Y. Many a DoD INFO-COMM Program was saved from being Red-lined out of the Annual Defense Budget by a stack of Vu-Graphs delivered with a ?soft-shoe? danced to the tune of Anchors Aweigh..

As far as Derek?s ?should be professionally writing books? comment goes, tell him that ?PROFESSIONAL? implies ?WORK.? Remind him that I am RETIRED NAVY enjoying the Blue & Gold Golden Good Life, not WORKING NAVY like he is --- a condition in life I hope he aspires to imitate Wink

MUSINGS OF A ?LONE SAILOR??: In the interest of full-disclosure and for the record, I began writing my memoirs as the result of a Y2K New Year?s Eve promise I made to myself midst the swirling confetti and ringing crystal champagne toasts of the New Millennium. They exist in draft form and have been written and rewritten, revised and re-revised. I revisit them when the urge hits me or when a golden nugget of memory surfaces into my consciousness like a silent, surfacing submarine. They have a working title that I revise from time to time.

The memoir development process was, and continues to be, a useful mental exercise. The introspection through life?s rear-view mirror has given me more than a few ?Aha!? moments that connected many dots that were originally obscured by the trees as I trekked down the PATH I have taken ?through the yellow woods?that has made all the difference.?

?The Road Not Taken?

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth;

Then took the other, as just as fair,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was grassy and wanted wear;
Though as for that the passing there
Had worn them really about the same,

And both that morning equally lay
In leaves no step had trodden black.
Oh, I kept the first for another day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
I doubted if I should ever come back.

I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I--
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference. - Robert Frost

D'POLIAKONIAN WO{PLAY}RK CONVOLUTION THEOREM: On the subject of WORK let me share this with you and Derek:

DECLASSIFIED: Previously Classified Pd'P ?TOP SECRET - EYES-ONLY?

D'POLIAKONIAN LAW OF WO{PLAY}RK:

WORK is {PLAY} you get paid $HEKEL$ to DELIVER on OTHER PEOPLE'S
SCHEDULES. NOTE: Brackets {.........} indicate {Stealth Invisibility}

Putting the Theorem into a mathematical form and solving for {PLAY} yields:

{Play} = Work - ($hekel$ + Deliverables + Other People?s Schedules [O.P.S.]).

As $hekel$, Deliverables and O.P.S approach the Limit of Zero, WORK convolutes into {PLAY}.

Thus: The Limit of WORK, as $hekel$, Deliveries and O.P.S approach Zero is {PLAY}

Pay $hekel$ Only To Yourself, Deliver Only To Yourself, Work Only To Your Schedules and your WORK will be convoluted into {PLAY}.

My writing activity is properly called CYBER WO{PLAY}RK. When the Catgicina?s Love Slave tells HER HIGHNESS that his lowness will be WO{PLAY}RK?ing in his Cyber Sanctum Sanctorum editing-finalizing p-Pubs for the next XX hours it is, in fact, {Stealth PLAY} that, appears to non-convoluters without {The P-Code} to be WORK. As in:

?I'll be in the CSS doing CYBER WO{PLAY}RK for a while, Honey? with HER HIGHNESS replying, ?Don't WO{PLAY}RK too hard, darling. I'll bring you in some hot tea later.?

When Freewebizens

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Girl Genius or Village Idiot....
by TONI H / September 8, 2006 9:00 AM PDT

all those convoluted words, and I actually UNDERSTOOD it. LOL

Thank you for more tidbits to send to Derek...and I'll definitely be asking him about pics of the battle flag. Will post when I hear something, one way or the other.

I remember reading something about the 578' pennant or hearing about it when John was stationed on CVN-65 USS Enterprise. I had completely forgotten about that 'tradition'...thanks for the memory.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.