TOC - Is it "working'?

The only TOC light is at the bottom center of the TV. As you've probably found already there are 4 different settings for this in the setup.
The red around the bezel is just etched into the frame and does not light. The store probably had a brighter light on the display model and you could see it more clearly. I have the LN52A850 and I cannot see the red around the bezel if I'm more than a ft away or so. You can shine a flashlight behind the TV if you want to see the red in the bezel better and verify that it is all there.
I'm still confused about this TOC thing. I received the LN52A850 a week ago. The store model I saw seems to have a hint of red around the frame. My understanding is that the red doesn't "light up", but reflects ambient lighting? I do not see any red around the frame, either in daylight or darkness when the TV is on. SO is it working?
Is this the same as backlighting? I changed the different settings in the Menu and didn't see any difference.
Please educate me.....