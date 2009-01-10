TOC - Is it "working'?

Samsung forum

by abcuster / January 10, 2009 1:41 PM PST

I'm still confused about this TOC thing. I received the LN52A850 a week ago. The store model I saw seems to have a hint of red around the frame. My understanding is that the red doesn't "light up", but reflects ambient lighting? I do not see any red around the frame, either in daylight or darkness when the TV is on. SO is it working?

Is this the same as backlighting? I changed the different settings in the Menu and didn't see any difference.

Please educate me.....

by RoadiJeff / January 11, 2009 6:54 AM PST
The only TOC light is at the bottom center of the TV. As you've probably found already there are 4 different settings for this in the setup.

The red around the bezel is just etched into the frame and does not light. The store probably had a brighter light on the display model and you could see it more clearly. I have the LN52A850 and I cannot see the red around the bezel if I'm more than a ft away or so. You can shine a flashlight behind the TV if you want to see the red in the bezel better and verify that it is all there.

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 12, 2009 12:59 PM PST
Regardless of whether or not the television is on, the TOC design is just that - a Touch of Color; a subtle design enhancement. If the ambient light in the room doesn't allow you to see it, it is still there.

I hope this helps.

--HDTech

