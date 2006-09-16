Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

To Wait for IPOD 6th Gen.... or not to wait...

by Suksudpaisarn / September 16, 2006 12:56 PM PDT

Hello, I just bought myself a 5.5 gen Ipod earlier today. I was very excited when I got home until I came across this one article on www.thinksecret.com where it talks about the 6th Gen Ipod (touch screen)could be coming out by Christmas time... I was quite disappointed because I was hoping that I could play around with 5.5 tonight but now I'm debating on if I should even keep it? or return it. Any help or suggestion would be great.
Btw there's the basic info on that article

((( While the timetable is improbable?and unconfirmed?sources who have previously disclosed details of the touch-screen iPod report Apple is committing significant resources to completing the final spec and that it may, just may, enter manufacturing by late October, barely in time for the holiday buying season.
Instead of usurping the just-updated 5G iPod, this new iPod, boasting a 3.5-inch widescreen display, would be pedaled as its own product line.
Apple's $50 price cut of the 5G iPod, to $249 and $349, certainly leaves room in the line-up for a new top-end iPod, while the substantial improvements in iPod battery life delivered by Tuesday's update means Apple has undoubtedly figured out how to power the larger display and dynamic interface without compromising portability. ))))

Anyhow, thank you in advance.
Sincerely

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: To Wait for IPOD 6th Gen.... or not to wait...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: To Wait for IPOD 6th Gen.... or not to wait...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
do you really want video that bad?
by woohoo22 / September 17, 2006 9:26 AM PDT

if you do you should look at PVP's, which is what the touchscreen iPod looks like it will be. However, if that's your course, check out the Cowon A2.

the iPod which you have is simply an audio player with video capabilities.

Also, it's just a rumor. And apple is great at keeping their info a secret. So take most Apple rumors with a grain of salt.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok this is what you do!!
by ANTONIODOWNS / September 21, 2006 5:58 AM PDT

Buy a case for your new ipod! (it scratches VERY VERY easy i even think fingernails can scratch it) but buy a case for it keep it in that case, and when the next gen goes on sale sell it on ebay! i have a 5th gen to but ive had it for a year when the sixth gen comes out ill get that one too... i love ipods, the menus are so easy to navigate and it sounds superior, well with shure headphones. Be sure to get some shure headphones they are expensive but they sound excellent youll beable to blast your music all the way with no distortion and it sounds superb! www.shure.com Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Headphones & Mp3 Players forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.