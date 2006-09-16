To Wait for IPOD 6th Gen.... or not to wait...

if you do you should look at PVP's, which is what the touchscreen iPod looks like it will be. However, if that's your course, check out the Cowon A2.
the iPod which you have is simply an audio player with video capabilities.
Also, it's just a rumor. And apple is great at keeping their info a secret. So take most Apple rumors with a grain of salt.
Hello, I just bought myself a 5.5 gen Ipod earlier today. I was very excited when I got home until I came across this one article on www.thinksecret.com where it talks about the 6th Gen Ipod (touch screen)could be coming out by Christmas time... I was quite disappointed because I was hoping that I could play around with 5.5 tonight but now I'm debating on if I should even keep it? or return it. Any help or suggestion would be great.
Btw there's the basic info on that article
((( While the timetable is improbable?and unconfirmed?sources who have previously disclosed details of the touch-screen iPod report Apple is committing significant resources to completing the final spec and that it may, just may, enter manufacturing by late October, barely in time for the holiday buying season.
Instead of usurping the just-updated 5G iPod, this new iPod, boasting a 3.5-inch widescreen display, would be pedaled as its own product line.
Apple's $50 price cut of the 5G iPod, to $249 and $349, certainly leaves room in the line-up for a new top-end iPod, while the substantial improvements in iPod battery life delivered by Tuesday's update means Apple has undoubtedly figured out how to power the larger display and dynamic interface without compromising portability. ))))
Anyhow, thank you in advance.
Sincerely