To be expected -- NARAL smears Roberts

The willingness of some Texas pro-lifers to mix their personal views with their everyday professional lives has blocked the construction of a $6.2 million abortion clinic in Austin.



San Antonio-based Browning construction, one of the largest such firms in the state, pulled out of the contract recently after a key contractors balked at the project because it was going to house a Planned Parenthood clinic where abortions were going to be performed.



"We have requested that the construction contract be terminated because we are unable to secure and retain adequate subcontractors and suppliers to complete the project in a timely manner due to events beyond our control," read a statement by Browning Construction.



Chris Danze, president of the Austin-based concrete contractor Maldonado and Danze, Inc., launched a boycott in August when he learned for whom the building was going to be constructed.



"When I saw that, I said to myself, okay they're going to build a new building, which means they're going to need subcontractors, suppliers, many of which I know because I'm in the building business," Danze told CNSNews.com.



Danze, who along with his wife Sherry, is a pro-life advocate who has often provided counseling and shelter to troubled pregnant teens, then sent a letter to several of his construction associates from whom he buys supplies or to whom he sells concrete.



"I respectfully told them that if they participated in and cooperated with Planned Parenthood in building that abortion clinic, that I would no longer do business with them," Danze explained. "The response was very positive. They said, 'we're with you. Not only that, but we're going to help you and call around to some of our other construction folks, concrete plants particularly, and ask them not to participate.'" much more at site