To be expected -- NARAL smears Roberts

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
22 total posts
Collapse -
The sad part is,
by
duckman
/
August 10, 2005 3:57 AM PDT
that CNN (which has of course no politcal agenda) is still planning to ru the ad. Tsk,Tsk,tsk.
Collapse -
Austin Texas Blocks Abortion Clinic!
You gotta love this one!
http://www.cnsnews.com/Nation/Archive/200311/NAT20031110a.html
The willingness of some Texas pro-lifers to mix their personal views with their everyday professional lives has blocked the construction of a $6.2 million abortion clinic in Austin.
San Antonio-based Browning construction, one of the largest such firms in the state, pulled out of the contract recently after a key contractors balked at the project because it was going to house a Planned Parenthood clinic where abortions were going to be performed.
"We have requested that the construction contract be terminated because we are unable to secure and retain adequate subcontractors and suppliers to complete the project in a timely manner due to events beyond our control," read a statement by Browning Construction.
Chris Danze, president of the Austin-based concrete contractor Maldonado and Danze, Inc., launched a boycott in August when he learned for whom the building was going to be constructed.
"When I saw that, I said to myself, okay they're going to build a new building, which means they're going to need subcontractors, suppliers, many of which I know because I'm in the building business," Danze told CNSNews.com.
Danze, who along with his wife Sherry, is a pro-life advocate who has often provided counseling and shelter to troubled pregnant teens, then sent a letter to several of his construction associates from whom he buys supplies or to whom he sells concrete.
"I respectfully told them that if they participated in and cooperated with Planned Parenthood in building that abortion clinic, that I would no longer do business with them," Danze explained. "The response was very positive. They said, 'we're with you. Not only that, but we're going to help you and call around to some of our other construction folks, concrete plants particularly, and ask them not to participate.'" much more at site
Collapse -
'Mixing' personal values with business activities is what
by
Kiddpeat
/
August 13, 2005 11:28 AM PDT
keeps firms honest or dishonest. It is the basis for business.
Collapse -
Power Line's "roundup" on NARAL's disgrace
by
Evie
/
August 10, 2005 11:09 PM PDT
http://powerlineblog.com/archives/011289.php
I heard a NARAL representitive on Hannity's radio show yesterday afternoon TRYING to defend this ad as truthful. I still say keep 'em talking!
Evie
Collapse -
Even the [i]New York Times[/i] handle it: NARAL pulls ad.
by
Paul C
/
August 11, 2005 8:52 PM PDT
This story points out that some (alas, not all) on the left think the ad's rubbish (Login-speakeasygang, PW-speakeasy):
Within the larger liberal coalition of which Naral is a part, there was considerable uneasiness about the advertisement, although leaders of other groups generally refused to speak on the record. One who did, Frances Kissling, the longtime president of Catholics for a Free Choice, said she was ''deeply upset and offended'' by the advertisement, which she called ''far too intemperate and far too personal.''
Ms. Kissling, who initiated the conversation with a reporter, said the ad ''does step over the line into the kind of personal character attack we shouldn't be engaging in.''
She added: ''As a pro-choice person, I don't like being placed on the defensive by my leaders. Naral should pull it and move on.''
Walter Dellinger, a former acting solicitor general in the Clinton administration and longtime Naral supporter, sent a letter on Wednesday to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and its ranking Democrat, Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania and Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont, respectively. Mr. Dellinger said he had disagreed with Mr. Roberts's argument in the Bray case but considered it unfair to give ''the impression that Roberts is somehow associated with clinic bombers.'' He added that ''it would be regrettable if the only refutation of these assertions about Roberts came from groups opposed to abortion rights.''
But these voices are far and few between, alas.
20 years ago, this gratutious slander might have worked. What NARAL forgot is the fact that these days, the accuracy of public political statements are readily able to be checked - and routinely are.
Now comes word that NARAL has pulled the ad:
An abortion rights group is withdrawing a heavily criticized television ad that linked John Roberts to violent anti-abortion activists, saying its attempt to illuminate the Supreme Court nominee's record has been ''misconstrued.''
After protests by conservatives, NARAL Pro-Choice America said Thursday night it would pull the ad that began running this week.
''We regret that many people have misconstrued our recent advertisement about Mr. Roberts' record,'' NARAL President Nancy Keenan said.
''Unfortunately, the debate over that advertisement has become a distraction from the serious discussion we hoped to have with the American public,'' she said in a letter Thursday to Sen. Arlen Specter (news, bio, voting record), R-Pa., who earlier in the day had urged the group to withdraw the ad.
Specter, himself an abortion-rights supporter as well as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will question Roberts next month, said the ad was ''blatantly untrue and unfair.''
''Misconstrued,'' my....back!
Collapse -
And some (but not all, alas) on the Right knew....
by
Josh K
/
August 12, 2005 12:17 AM PDT
...that the Swift Boat ads were rubbish too, but those weren't pulled. Not condoning the Roberts ad at all but at least it was pulled.
Collapse -
Were they?
by
EdH
/
August 12, 2005 1:08 AM PDT
I have yet to see a good coherent refutation and Kerry never answered the charges. In fact some of the charges (like the Cambodia thing) I believe were shown to be true.
And except for the first one the ads were pretty much opinion, not charges per se.
At any rate it's irrelevant to this subject.
Collapse -
It's a whole pot and kettle thing
by
Josh K
/
August 12, 2005 1:19 AM PDT
And yes, they were. Kerry HAS signed Form 180 to authorize the full release of his records and NOTHING in them supports any of the allegations made by the Swift Boat guys. And the person who started all that, John O'Neill, has himself been caught lying about his own record. He claimed that Kerry couldn't have been anywhere near Cambodia because ''nobody'' was there at that time, yet he told President Nixon that he (O'Neill) HAD been there.
It's only relevant as a pot and kettle thing. Smears and lies are smears and lies no matter where they're coming from.
Collapse -
Then you have to take into account
by
EdH
/
August 12, 2005 1:46 AM PDT
the massive smear campaign of lies against Bush wbich has gone on throughout his Presidency and continues to this day. But to address your reply:
Kerry has NOT authorized FULL release of his records, and the parts that have been released are those that do not pertain to the Swiftboiatr allegations. It's still unresoved, unproved, etc.
John O'Neill's "lie" was very minor and he corrected it instantly It was more a slip of the tongue. It in no way disproves anything said about Kerry.
I personally don't care, because I was dead set against Kerry anyway, but it is not accurate to claim that the Swiftboat allegations have been shown to be rubbush or that people on the right knew or know it.
This has been discussed ad nauseum and is irrelevant to the current topic about the lies told about Roberts.
Collapse -
The Roberts ad has been pulled
by
Josh K
/
August 12, 2005 1:53 AM PDT
and I'd guess that the number of people continuing to stand behind the charges made in that ad is very small.
Speaking of lies "continuing to this day," just wait until Hillary runs for President and all the "Vince Foster was murdered" BS resurfaces.
Collapse -
The Vince Foster story never gained much traction...
by
EdH
/
August 12, 2005 2:02 AM PDT
There have always been BS conspiracy stories about major candidates. Bush has certainly been hit with his share. So what? Selective sensitivity methinks.
Hillary carries plenty of baggage without this and I am NOT referring to her anatomy.
Collapse -
I look forward to Hillary running
because of the media circus that would ensue concerning her past actions...
and I'm confident that it would almost ensure a Republican victory.
Collapse -
I guess you forgot....
by
Josh K
/
August 12, 2005 3:47 AM PDT
...that her husband's approval ratings soared during the whole impeachment thing and that even with all that scandal and Bush's attempts to link Gore to it, the 2000 election was so close the US Supreme Court had to decide it.
As our esteemed leader would say, ''Bring 'em on!''
Collapse -
Keep thinking that way, please.
by
EdH
/
August 12, 2005 4:51 AM PDT
By the way, the Supreme Court did NOT decide the 2000 election. Bush ownd and the Supreme Court decided to end Gore's completely bogus attempts to highjack the election.
Collapse -
And ...
by
Evie
/
August 12, 2005 5:10 AM PDT
... the closeness of the election was not due to Bush trying to attach Gore to the Clinton scandals. Actually I believe Bush erred in not going after, more forcefully, Gore's part in the illegal fundraising aspects of the Clinton scandals. I've always felt that the transfer of technology to China for campaign funds was worse than the whole Lewinsky thing and everything from the first term combined.
Also, the reason it was as close as it was was the "October surprise" of the DUI revelation. Bush had a comfortable several point lead prior to that.
Evie
Collapse -
THE decision of the SCOTUS that ended the FL debacle...
by
Paul C
/
August 13, 2005 9:47 AM PDT
...was the decision that held that the targeted recounts that the Dems had called violated the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause - and THAT decision was 7 - 2!
Subsequent media review of the Florida 2000 vote proved that the only way Gore might have won the election was if there had been a 100% percent recount of the state - ironically, exactly what the Bush/Cheney campaign was requesting...
Collapse -
The US Supreme Court did NOT decide the election. That
by
Kiddpeat
/
August 13, 2005 11:37 AM PDT
much is perfectly clear to everyone. It all happened in the light of day. Why make such a spurious charge?
Collapse -
The media and access to information ...
by
Evie
/
August 12, 2005 3:56 AM PDT
... nowadays is so different from when he was elected in 1992 and all the investigations started in 1993, it is doubtful that the MSM will be able to give Hillary the pass/aid-and-comfort they afforded Bill back then. And even the most liberal of national MSM will be unable to give Hillary the pass that blue-state NY media did.
Evie
Collapse -
Leaving the more "out there" conspiracy theories ...
by
Evie
/
August 12, 2005 4:07 AM PDT
... out of it for a moment, there is one aspect of the story that IS relevant to whether or not Hillary is fit to re-occupy the White House.
In the hours after his death was discovered, HER assistant Maggie Williams removed several boxes from his office and took them to the private office of the White House. Only some 50-odd pages of those were ever to be seen again. What was removed and why, and who ordered it? (Hillary seems to be a good bet considering it was HER aide and WH logs had her calling in minutes prior). I would like the answer to this.
Your comparisons fall a bit short, however, when you consider that:
(a) SBVFT was an organization that formed specifically to oppose Kerry. They had not heretofore been considered a "credible public advocacy group" in the way NARAL has long been (though with ever plummeting prestige)
(b) I cannot imagine the counterparts to NARAL on the right (if there are even comparable outfits) formulating an ad based on such rumors/charges. Can you honestly say that you do? I'm not talking about the rumor mill/blogosphere -- I'm talking ad to be aired on major national news outlet.
Evie
Collapse -
One wonders ...
by
Evie
/
August 12, 2005 5:58 AM PDT
... if Democrat politicians will distance themselves from those who "continue to stand by the charges". Doubtful.
NARAL in its statement now blames others who "misconstrued" their ad. Puh leeze, there was no other way to interpret the ad.
Evie
Collapse -
and you know the Swift Boat ads were rubbish because......
by
Kiddpeat
/
August 13, 2005 11:32 AM PDT
I'ld like to see that case proven if it can be. I'll be looking for your evidence.