To Acer Aspire One Netbook Users

I recently downloaded a torrent from demonoid, to which I usually trust. I still try things out in sandboxie, but for some reason this time I forgot. The result was a Trojan.delf on my system that many XP user are familiar with.



It disables your task manager through the registry, disables your registry tools, and some variations do much other nastier things. You might have heard of a friend who complains of these items and seeing notifications that they need to download/purchase software to fix it (which is also part of the virus)



To new windows 7 users CONGRATULATIONS. While you not longer have group policy editor in the Starter version, you can go into the registry and remove the taskmanager block.



You might also notice after actually cleaning the virus (malware bytes free version works wonders and is available on on cnet) that you now have no msconfig!! I tried to find a download of it, as I don't have a recovery disc because it's embedded in the hidden recovery partition. I spent 50 minutes arguing with a acer chat support agent that it could be done because he was told at some point that the only way was a complete dump and reload. It didn't matter to him that i've done it before on XP pro, but nevertheless, he had no solution. If i had the recovery disc i would have tried "sfc /scannow" sooner. I eventually found this thread by microsoft which outlines the proper way to use it in windows 7 (just typing it into the start menu search won't work even with "run" command checked)



http://support.microsoft.com/kb/929833





So if you have this virus on windows 7, the steps again were to



1. Clean it with Malware Bytes

2. Go Here and follow the registry directions:http://ask-leo.com/why_is_my_task_manager_disabled_and_how_do_i_fix_it.html

3. Open cmd.exe from the accessories menu by right-clicking and running as administrator. Then type "sfc /scannow"

4. Get antivirus or sandbox. Windows defender is not enough.