TiVo/Netflix Solution?

I have a brand new TiVo HD which allows me to view instant Netflix on my television. My wireless network is upstairs, whereas the TiVo is downstairs. My upstairs computers are wired, so I think the Airport device must remain upstairs with them.
The good news is that the picture quality of the instant Netflx programs is jaw-droppingly awesome! The problem is that the audio on most of the films contains a digital 'stuttering' sound. The Netflix website suggests a USB cable to remedy the audio issue. But what would I connect it to? Again, the computers and the TiVo are in different parts of the house.
I am wondering if connecting the Airport Express device to the TiVo would 'boost' the wireless signal to the TiVo, and perhaps result in better audio quality.
Any suggestions on how to solve this audio issue are welcome.
Thanks in advance!
