If Cameron does it like Disney does (see Lion King and Beauty and the Beast) it will give a depth that the HDTV artificial 2D to 3D conversion cannot do. You won't get the bow of the Titanic sticking out of the screen or flares bursting outside of the TV bezel after Cameron's done.
It's worth noting that most 2D to 3D conversions on movies not filmed on 3D have had mixed results and it might be better on animated movies but I don't think Cameron would have started this conversion unless the samples I'm sure he tried were excellent.
I read on a tech blog that James Cameron is converting the movie Titanic from 2D to 3D frame by frame. I have a DVD and I've already watched it in 3D using the 2D-3D conversion thingy on my TV (It's a LG Cinema 3D if anyone's wondering). It looks pretty damn nice. It looks as if it really is a 3D movie. I wonder how it will look after James Cameron converts it.