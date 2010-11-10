Time Machine backups failing...???

Here's the 1st screenshot:
http://www.downinthebasement.net/temp/time_machine1.jpg
Oh and the Time Machine log says:
Starting standard backup
Cookie file is not readable or does not exist at path:
/Volumes/The_DeLorean/.0016cb896eea
Volume at path /Volumes/The_DeLorean/ does not appear to be correct backup volume for this computer. (Cookies do not match)
Backup failed with error: 18
Screen Shot below:
http://www.downinthebasement.net/temp/time_machine2.jpg
So all of a sudden Time Machine isn't backing up to my set Time Machine drive even though it's clearly there on the Desktop, and Time Machine appears to recognize the drive because it shows the space remaining etc... but when I click Back Up now or it does a scheduled back up it says Backup Failed.
I know I can reset the backup destination drive to the same drive and it will probably fix it but then I'll lose my last year's worth of backups as it'll be starting over (at least that's what happened last time). Any thoughts on how to fix it?
Screencap below:
http://sphotos.ak.fbcdn.net/hphotos-ak-snc4/hs996.snc4/76915_662640596257_48600584_36200286_5303179_n.jpg