Time Machine backups failing...???

by mrshow555 / November 10, 2010 1:56 AM PST

So all of a sudden Time Machine isn't backing up to my set Time Machine drive even though it's clearly there on the Desktop, and Time Machine appears to recognize the drive because it shows the space remaining etc... but when I click Back Up now or it does a scheduled back up it says Backup Failed.

I know I can reset the backup destination drive to the same drive and it will probably fix it but then I'll lose my last year's worth of backups as it'll be starting over (at least that's what happened last time). Any thoughts on how to fix it?

Screencap below:

http://sphotos.ak.fbcdn.net/hphotos-ak-snc4/hs996.snc4/76915_662640596257_48600584_36200286_5303179_n.jpg

Time Machine backups failing...???
time machine log says error:18
by mrshow555 / November 10, 2010 2:36 AM PST
NOTE: trashing preferences does NOT work!
by mrshow555 / November 10, 2010 2:45 AM PST

Another forum post said to solve the cookies problem trash the com.apple.TimeMachine.plist in Library>Preferences and restart

THIS DOES NOT WORK!

When I restarted it asked which drive to use for Time Machine and began the first backup all over again. All my old backups are physically still on the drive but when you open the Tim Machine app you can't "go back in time" because it thinks the backups started today Sad

On the back up drive in the "Backups.backupdb" folder there's the old folder and now a new one with a (2) after it.
Screen shot: http://www.downinthebasement.net/temp/time_machine3.jpg


Is there anyway to go back to the old back up folder and be able to access my old backups via the Time Machine app?

I see this was posted at link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 10, 2010 2:54 AM PST
RE:I see this was posted at link.
by mrshow555 / November 10, 2010 3:40 AM PST

that's also my post Silly

I know this does not help, but,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / November 10, 2010 11:09 AM PST
it might help
by mrshow555 / November 10, 2010 3:06 PM PST

I'm not trying to use Time Machine as an archiver, I just want to get it linked back with the backups it's been making so I can use it the way it was intended.

Perhaps this article will help though. It mentions Time Machine has a function to "Browse other Time Machines" where is this function? I don't see it listed anywhere in the Preferences or menus etc..? Is this only in Snow Leopard?

