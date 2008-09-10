thumbnails gone :(

At the top of the screen under "Views" tick the triangle immediately to the right where you will find some options. Try one of those.
Hope this will solve the problem.
Glenn
hello
i am using vista business edition. inside of the windows explorer i can not view pictures in thumbnail view.
i go start button - pictures - and pictures are shown with a static icon. i can click icon and windows picture view loads and display the picture. i used to be able to view the thumbnails, but all of a sudden i can not.
i found an article on the knowledgebase. it had me run disk clean up - but no fix
any suggestions