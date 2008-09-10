Windows Vista forum

General discussion

thumbnails gone :(

by einwol / September 10, 2008 3:32 AM PDT

hello

i am using vista business edition. inside of the windows explorer i can not view pictures in thumbnail view.

i go start button - pictures - and pictures are shown with a static icon. i can click icon and windows picture view loads and display the picture. i used to be able to view the thumbnails, but all of a sudden i can not.

i found an article on the knowledgebase. it had me run disk clean up - but no fix

any suggestions

Collapse -
Could it be simple as the settings?
by glenn30 / September 10, 2008 4:02 AM PDT
In reply to: thumbnails gone :(

At the top of the screen under "Views" tick the triangle immediately to the right where you will find some options. Try one of those.

Hope this will solve the problem.

Glenn

Collapse -
:(
by einwol / September 10, 2008 4:11 AM PDT

yeah i tried that. thumbnail is not a choice. i see that option on my xp machine but not my vista.

another article said that all i had to do was right click the folder and turn on thumbnails, but the option is not there.

Collapse -
view as webpage
by einwol / September 10, 2008 5:43 AM PDT

i read in a article about view as a webpage might help. i still cant find where to change to that view

