"This system has recovered from a serious error" Message

As Bob said, there is little we can say without more information.



That "restarting" can be prevented, and doing so may allow any on-screen error messages to be displayed. These are usually what are called BSODs, or Blue Screen of Death screens, where the monitor display suddenly goes to a blue screen and displays an error message. The error message often quotes a "STOP" error code in the format "STOP: 0x000000A0".



The problem is, with the computer restarting, you don't always get to see that blue screen or the STOP error code, and it is that code that would help others here to identify any problems.



To prevent the computer automatically restarting, find your "My Computer" icon, (either on the Desktop or in the Start menu), right click it, and select Properties. In the System Properties window that appears, click the Advanced tab, and then under "Startup and Recovery", click the Settings button.



In the new window, under "System failure", remove the tick for "Automatically restart", then click OK/Apply/OK.



However, please note that once you have done that, the next time the system encounters an error which would normally force a restart, it will halt, (hopefully displaying the BSOD), and you cannot proceed without turning the computer off at the power switch.



But at least it will allow you to note down the full error code, and post that here.



I hope that helps.



Mark