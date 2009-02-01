Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

"This system has recovered from a serious error" Message

by bbqboy03 / February 1, 2009 10:17 AM PST

My computer keeps randomly restarting... when it does, I get the message: "This system has just recovered from a serious error."

The details listed are:
BCCode : d1 BCP1 : 65728E3B BCP2 : 00000002 BCP3 : 00000000 BCP4 : F73C2CD9 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 0_0 Product : 256_1

Any help would be greatly appreciated! Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: "This system has recovered from a serious error" Message
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: "This system has recovered from a serious error" Message
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
It means.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 1, 2009 10:56 AM PST

Something's broken. Your post shared no make, model, age, story, what you scan with for malware, recent additions, what's plugged in where, the torrent that was downloading, limewire, that old version of Adaptec Roxio software or if you did this -> http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-11319_7-6240575-1.html

That and bad ram or bad caps or an old overtaxed power supply, malware or pirated XP could cause this.

My point here is that a little more story and detail could narrow it down.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Fixed?
by bbqboy03 / February 4, 2009 10:07 PM PST
In reply to: It means.

Well, after I re-formated the hard-drive, the problem was still there... after I went through the settings to take off the automatic restarts, I haven't had a problem...

If it flares up again, I'll post more info

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We need more
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 1, 2009 7:29 PM PST

As Bob said, there is little we can say without more information.

That "restarting" can be prevented, and doing so may allow any on-screen error messages to be displayed. These are usually what are called BSODs, or Blue Screen of Death screens, where the monitor display suddenly goes to a blue screen and displays an error message. The error message often quotes a "STOP" error code in the format "STOP: 0x000000A0".

The problem is, with the computer restarting, you don't always get to see that blue screen or the STOP error code, and it is that code that would help others here to identify any problems.

To prevent the computer automatically restarting, find your "My Computer" icon, (either on the Desktop or in the Start menu), right click it, and select Properties. In the System Properties window that appears, click the Advanced tab, and then under "Startup and Recovery", click the Settings button.

In the new window, under "System failure", remove the tick for "Automatically restart", then click OK/Apply/OK.

However, please note that once you have done that, the next time the system encounters an error which would normally force a restart, it will halt, (hopefully displaying the BSOD), and you cannot proceed without turning the computer off at the power switch.

But at least it will allow you to note down the full error code, and post that here.

I hope that helps.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.