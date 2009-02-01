"This system has recovered from a serious error" Message

Something's broken. Your post shared no make, model, age, story, what you scan with for malware, recent additions, what's plugged in where, the torrent that was downloading, limewire, that old version of Adaptec Roxio software or if you did this -> http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-11319_7-6240575-1.html
That and bad ram or bad caps or an old overtaxed power supply, malware or pirated XP could cause this.
My point here is that a little more story and detail could narrow it down.
My computer keeps randomly restarting... when it does, I get the message: "This system has just recovered from a serious error."
The details listed are:
BCCode : d1 BCP1 : 65728E3B BCP2 : 00000002 BCP3 : 00000000 BCP4 : F73C2CD9 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 0_0 Product : 256_1
Any help would be greatly appreciated!