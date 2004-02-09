Speakeasy forum

This one got my attention: An originally $100 piece of software for $50?

by Paul C / February 9, 2004 9:41 AM PST

Wandering around the local Best Buy today when I noticed that Roxio Easy CD and DVD Creator Version 6 Platinum, originally priced at $99.99 was on sale for $49.99 - with a $20 mail in upgrade rebate at that!

I hadn't upgraded from version 5 to Version 6, despite the added capabilities of Version 6, because I really didn't want to drop $100 on an upgrade. This made it different, and I snapped it up.

Is anyone aware of why the price of this software was cut in half?

Re:This one got my attention: An originally $100 piece of software for $50?
by Steven Haninger / February 9, 2004 9:47 AM PST

I've found it to often signal that a new release is due out soon and there is too much inventory of the older version. It's no reason not to buy, however. Newer versions aren't always all that worthwhile.

Could be that it's not selling all that well. It's been close to
by Kiddpeat / February 9, 2004 10:07 AM PST

$50 (I think) at Sam's Club after a rebate. I haven't bought it because there's too much in it that I don't need. I'm thinking Nero, but I'm not yet convinced about that either. I have Sound Forge, so I don't need any additional audio capability. ditto for video (I have Vegas 4.0).

Re:This one got my attention: An originally $100 piece of software for $50?
by Del McMullen / February 9, 2004 11:07 AM PST

Hi Paul,

I'm thinking I read something recently about Ver 7
but Roxio makes no mention of it on their site.
They're yet advertising V 6 at $79.95 for the boxed.

Re:Re:This one got my attention: An originally $100 piece of software for $50?
by Paul C / February 9, 2004 6:22 PM PST

Del,

Version 6 has only been out for less than a year, and I'm of the opinion that putting out a Version 7 so soon would be rather wasteful. I couldn't find anything on thr Roxio site either.

Re:Re:Re:This one got my attention: An originally $100 piece of software for $50?
by Edward ODaniel / February 10, 2004 1:33 AM PST

Hi Del,

Look here for a possible answer

Take a look at the third quarter report and other news items. It might just be that the rebates and "special sales" are intended simply to provide additional capital for their immediate future plans.

I wish them well.............
by Del McMullen / February 10, 2004 2:20 AM PST

.....but Ver 5 suits my needs adequately.

Re:I wish them well.............
by Josh K / February 10, 2004 2:26 AM PST

I'm still on version 4 and have no need to upgrade at this time.

