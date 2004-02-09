This one got my attention: An originally $100 piece of software for $50?

I've found it to often signal that a new release is due out soon and there is too much inventory of the older version. It's no reason not to buy, however. Newer versions aren't always all that worthwhile.
Wandering around the local Best Buy today when I noticed that Roxio Easy CD and DVD Creator Version 6 Platinum, originally priced at $99.99 was on sale for $49.99 - with a $20 mail in upgrade rebate at that!
I hadn't upgraded from version 5 to Version 6, despite the added capabilities of Version 6, because I really didn't want to drop $100 on an upgrade. This made it different, and I snapped it up.
Is anyone aware of why the price of this software was cut in half?