AOL connectivity it?s not a standard one, but a proprietary solution. Your best options for solving this are contacting AOL and Dell (this order).
What you saw in the Help section deals with the usual internet connectivity world and not proprietary ones.
Good Luck,
Cetin
Trying to unweave, unwind, unravel
And piece together the past and the future,
T. S. Eliot
what started out as no page to display in IE 6 led to 2 weeks of turotials covering spyware and removal, registering dills and everything in between.
using the helps in XP and internet connections in the control panel displaying I am not connected to internet, the internet connection trouble shooter is stating
This troubleshooter has detected that your computer cannot ping your default gateway. This indicates that you are not connected to the Internet.
To view Web pages, you must be connected to the Internet using a network adapter or a modem.
I am connected on a brand new Dell 3000, windows xp Home, ISP AOL can use AOL to browse the internet but not sign in to MSN with passport or use IE at all.
Could someone please help me out. I cannot recieve updates or virus definitions, and have been trying to deal with this for two weeks.
Deb