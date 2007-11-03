THIS IS AN OPEN QUESTION FOR THE FORUM: WHY IS SONY SELLING

it is the sign of the times. TVs in general, but specifically RPTVs, have gotten less and less expensive.



RPTVs grow consistently less desirable as time goes on. In order to make them appealing they have to offer them for less and less.



Why the A2020s have not gone down is not really that surprising. When Sony first introduced the SXRD line they did so with the XBR1. I remember going to look at the A2000 and XBR2 line when they came out and saw that the XBR1 was still quite a bit more expensive than the A2000 line, even though the XBR1 had the green blob issue and could not accept a 1080p source even though it was a 1080p set.



I don't think that you should look at this as a statement of the A3000s quality. Whether it uses the WEGA or XBR engine is also of little consequence as I expect it to perform as well as A2000/ A2020 line. Theoretically better since it has 120hz motion.



Speaking of which, I have a friend who bout the Bravia XBR2 flat panel LCD when it first came out. I have noticed, as has he, that the new XBR4 with 120hz has been released at a slightly lower price than the XBR2 was. I have not yet seen the A3000 in person, but I have seen the XBR4. There is no way that anyone with 2 working eyes can say that the XBR2 looks better than the XBR4. So again, don't read too much into the new product being released at a lower price. It does not equate to a lesser product necessarily. Just be happy that you waited, and be prepared to see another TV that offers more for less than what you paid be available at some point in the near future. It's frustrating, but inevitable lol.