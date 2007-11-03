TVs & Home Theaters forum

THIS IS AN OPEN QUESTION FOR THE FORUM: WHY IS SONY SELLING

by Riverledge / November 3, 2007 12:30 PM PDT

THE SUPPOSEDLY UP-DATED KDS-xxA3000 line for less than their older models; the KDS-xxA2020s???

See the SONY's web-site at http://www.sonystyle.com

JUST WONDERING.........is there something wrong with them???


Riverledge.

Too good to be true right?
by legendbyname / November 3, 2007 4:47 PM PDT

The A3000 is incredible. There is nothing wrong with it.

But it is odd they are still selling the A2020 for more. I've read from many people who have both sets that say the A3000 is better in every single aspect.

Is it the "Video Processor"?
by Dan Filice / November 4, 2007 1:32 AM PDT

The A2020's are the Grand Wega models, with the Wega video engine. The A3000's are the Bravia model with the Bravia video engine. From my past knowledge of Sony TVs, I always thought the Wega's were a step above the Bravia's. The XBR's were always their "top" models, regardless of whether the TVs were rear-projection or flat-screen LCDs. But when I bought my 23" Sony for my bedroom I was confronted with the Bravia vs the Wega models, and at that time, the Wega models were definitely the more expensive models. Yes, I see that the 60" A2020 are listed at Sony for $2599 and the 60" A3000 is listed at $2199.

bravia > wega
by legendbyname / November 5, 2007 12:52 AM PST

Im pretty sure it goes Wega < Bravia < XBR. The only models branded with the Wega engine are the lower end models now.

Can't say I paid any attention to the A2020 vs A3000 however
by Rollbar / November 5, 2007 1:24 AM PST
In reply to: bravia > wega

........I can't help but notice how fast the price on the A3000's has dropped. Originally slotted to sell in the $3200 range it was marked down to $2595 right out of the chute and within weeks could be found for $2100. I recently got a price difference refund from BB because they advertised the A3000 (55) for $1800. I have seen it as low as $1670. For a new set just out a few months, that's an impressive price drop.

So like River said, what's up with that?

Roll

Bravia>Wega
by Dan Filice / November 5, 2007 8:38 AM PST
In reply to: bravia > wega

legendbyname,

I've always been a little confused by Sony's model names. Back 1 1/2 years ago when I bought my Wega, I also installed two Bravias for friends. The menu options on my Wega went much deeper for selections to adjust color, contrast, picture, black-levels, cinema mode, etc. than the Bravias, so I was just assuming that the Wega was the higher-end TV. The Wega TV was also $300 more than the similar Bravia. Is Wega even marketed any longer? I think I still see SXRDs with "XBR Grand-Wega" marked on them but I don't see XBR Bravia.

guess it doesnt really matter heh
by legendbyname / November 6, 2007 1:56 PM PST
In reply to: Bravia>Wega

Only thing is when you read the specs of the A2020 and the A3000, they pretty much say the new Bravia EX engine further improves on last years models.

But i don't think any models that have come out lately had the Wega name imprinted on them. Guess it just really depends on the TV.

I think the answer is as simple as...
by stuntman_mike / November 5, 2007 2:45 AM PST

it is the sign of the times. TVs in general, but specifically RPTVs, have gotten less and less expensive.

RPTVs grow consistently less desirable as time goes on. In order to make them appealing they have to offer them for less and less.

Why the A2020s have not gone down is not really that surprising. When Sony first introduced the SXRD line they did so with the XBR1. I remember going to look at the A2000 and XBR2 line when they came out and saw that the XBR1 was still quite a bit more expensive than the A2000 line, even though the XBR1 had the green blob issue and could not accept a 1080p source even though it was a 1080p set.

I don't think that you should look at this as a statement of the A3000s quality. Whether it uses the WEGA or XBR engine is also of little consequence as I expect it to perform as well as A2000/ A2020 line. Theoretically better since it has 120hz motion.

Speaking of which, I have a friend who bout the Bravia XBR2 flat panel LCD when it first came out. I have noticed, as has he, that the new XBR4 with 120hz has been released at a slightly lower price than the XBR2 was. I have not yet seen the A3000 in person, but I have seen the XBR4. There is no way that anyone with 2 working eyes can say that the XBR2 looks better than the XBR4. So again, don't read too much into the new product being released at a lower price. It does not equate to a lesser product necessarily. Just be happy that you waited, and be prepared to see another TV that offers more for less than what you paid be available at some point in the near future. It's frustrating, but inevitable lol.

Just a comment.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 5, 2007 3:59 AM PST

I've been there with new designs we roll out that are cheaper than last years efforts. Sometimes its simple in that we reduced the design to less parts and sometimes it's a reduction in some basic material costs.

Your older sets were produced "then" and the new sets "now" so material cost reductions do not extend to the old sets.

This can confound many.

Bob

Surprising that material cost reductions don't go....
by Rollbar / November 5, 2007 4:43 AM PST
In reply to: Just a comment.

...to the bottom line. Hard to believe cost reductions actually are passed on to the consumer.


I'm not arguing though....

Gary

I DO KNOW THAT THE "WEGA" NAME WAS USED FOR SONY'S CRTs.....
by Riverledge / November 5, 2007 10:01 AM PST

"BRAVIA" FOR SONY'S original LCDs. "XBR" has always designated SONY's
top-of-the-line models.

A friend of mine purchased a SONY KD-34XBR960N he claims it has a WEGA engine. My KD-34XS955 also indicates a WEGA engine.

I give up. Thanks to all who replied.

River.

they do...
by woodygg / November 6, 2007 12:02 AM PST

manufacturers generally have annual cost reduction targets - they know that they will have to continue to lower their cost (and price) over time.

in addition, i'm not surprised at all. the average consumer doesn't consider the issues you all are now discussing.

Will Sony only make LCDs?
by Dan Filice / November 6, 2007 2:20 AM PST
In reply to: they do...

With everyone on the LCD bandwagon these days, I wouldn't be suprised if Sony quit making RPTVs and only made flat-screen LCDs. It may be a good time to buy a RPTV. Sony, like any other manufacturer, might simply make the kind of display that consumers are buying, regardless of what's better.

THAT I'D DOUBT!!! SONY HAS TO COVER AT LEAST TWO BASES....
by Riverledge / November 6, 2007 11:36 AM PST

THEY QUIT PLASMA, NO COMPANY'S going to put all it's eggs in one basket. That's not good business.


Riverledge.

it's not a matter of if...
by woodygg / November 7, 2007 10:05 PM PST

but when.

