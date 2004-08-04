Thread display:
Re: Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
August 4, 2004 9:59 AM PDT
I have yet to see a hosts file cause such.
More common is the lack of an antivirus, firewall and a suite of programs to combat PARASITES that cause owners no end of issues. I've seen people buy a new machine because the old machine was clogged with pests.
On the hardware side, there are issues with heat, power supplies, fans or a failed memory chip. But I don't read that in your post yet.
Bob
Re: Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years
by
Willy
August 4, 2004 1:23 PM PDT
"By loading in hpguru's Host Files into my pc, could that have produced the freezing problem this time around. If had OE and a few windows open, when everything stopped."
I read Robert's reply nd it basically covers all bases. I like to further add, since OE was mentioned to try to get away from it as malware tends to like OE and IE as inroads to infect a system. use another browser like Firefox or Opera and use thier email messengers instead. If you haven't already and have some antivirus pgm. use it with latest updates and procee to scan your system. You can do an online scan, I perfer RAV at http://www.ravantivirus.com or any other similar service.
good luck -----Willy
Re: Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years
Two remarks:
- "A broken PC": please explain. What are the symptoms? What happens when you boot? Most freezes are caused by software (say, drivers) or transient problems (like heat or power supply) and after rebooting system works again. Some freezes have a more permanent character, causing a reboot to fail.
- The repairman might not know the exact cause of the problem, but he certainly must be able to tell you what he has done to get it up and running again. That's a big clue!
Kees
Definition of
by
Harv
August 18, 2004 12:42 PM PDT
Sorry to take so long to reply. I still haven't repaired my pc yet. I've been using the local library's pc.
All 3 times, I could not get out of a frozen screen by disabling active applications via Task Manager or Crtl+Alt+Delete, and had to reboot. And, that's when the trouble begins.
The first breakdown, I could not get into Windows. Computer repairman told me files were missing and jumbled, so he had to reformat the H/D.
The second breakdown, I could not get into Windows either. Repairman told me my OS was missing, so the H/D was reformatted again.
The third breakdown, I am able to get into Safe Mode, but cannot get into Windows. I need my pc, but am reluctant to spend another $60 or more again, if this problem keeps happening every 6 months or so.
Re: Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years
Just thoughs
Are the memory chips comaptable?
What is the memory usage of the open windows?
Had clien with XP Pro/ 512MB memory, two Internet real time stock quote windows open and was using 1 Gig Memory.
Dust on fans and CPU heat sink?
Is their good air flow?
Where is the case? Again air flow.
H/D usage? All M/S O/s need X amount of disk space to run properly. Last ckdsk, defrag, disk clean up?
3rd crash in two years indicate a 2 year old system.
If older, was it a clean install or upgrade?
Also I've seen up-grades on older systems that should have not been done. Reguardless of what M/s says I will not put XP on any system with less than 256MB memory and 1 Ghz CPU. Yes XP will work on slower systems and less memory, but when you give a command, put your hands up and step away from the computer.
Are you into P2P networks?
Are you running older applications in compatibe mode?
Just part of the list when trouble shooting systems that hang.
Bill
Re: Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years
...and also, you're paying this guy $60 to format your hd?
If your computer works after a reformat, obviously it is a software/driver issue.
You haven't given enough information about your software configuration...do you run a firewall, anti-virus, anti-spyware, keep critical updates updated?
Do you install the latest drivers (as this could be good or bad, in your case)?
Re: Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years
by
Harv
/
August 19, 2004 9:41 AM PDT
For my present pc setup, etc., clip on my name.
The $60/hr. paid to repair my pc entailed diagnosing why the computer stopped functioning, and then applying the appropriate remedy to get it back to running order.
I install all Microsoft critical updates when they become available. And, I'm a stickler when it comes to weekly trojan and AV scans. Drivers are up to date.
Maybe the H/D is starting to fail(?), although there have been no unusual sounds coming from the CPU. Repairman will check the H/D and the CPU for excessive dust.
Importantly, there was a Microsoft message about boot volume, when the pc failed.
Collapse -
Harv, Well...Yes, I Have Seen A HOSTS File Cause This...
by
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
August 19, 2004 1:06 AM PDT
Although it's only occurred a couple of times, about a week ago, I placed HpGuru's HOSTS file on a Windows 2000 machine, and it immediately started freezing upon restart. Although the machine would eventually load Windows, it took 10-15 minutes to do so. In this situation, there was web content used on the screen background which caused part of the issue, but that wasn't the entire problem. Long story short, when I restarted in "Safe Mode" and removed the HOSTS file, it ran normal again. For some reason, these few computers just wouldn't run well with a HOSTS file.
To say the least, in addition to the good suggestions above, it's easy to remove the HOSTS file to test the theory.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Re: Harv, Well...Yes, I Have Seen A HOSTS File Cause This...
by
Harv
August 19, 2004 9:44 AM PDT
If my pc does not require H/D reformatting, how do I go about deleting the Hosts Files?
Collapse -
On account of some webpage d/l instability, I have deleted
by
Harv
September 3, 2004 2:46 PM PDT
the Hosts file.
Grif, with your extensive experience in configuring multiple computers, is it possible that my Nvidia video card is causing all the monitor freezes? I read on a Google posting from one fellow that he had problems with the screen freezing with Nvidia GeForce2 MX 400, which I updated my video card drivers to, when I upgraded my O/S from WinMe to WinXP.
On the first pc breakdown, I could not get into Windows. Computer repairman told me files were missing and jumbled, so he had to reformat the H/D.
On the second breakdown, I could not get into Windows again. My repairman told me my OS was missing, so the H/D was reformatted again.
On the latest breakdown, I was able to get into Safe Mode, but could not get into Windows on account of a boot disk problem. Again, the H/D was reformatted.
The hard disk seems to be healthy according to a utility called HDD Health, which indicates that it may need replacing before 10/14/2005, although D-Day changes often, depending on the data monitored by HDD Health.
Collapse -
Re: On account of some webpage d/l instability, I have delet
by
Grif Thomas
Forum moderator
September 4, 2004 12:50 PM PDT
Harv,
Upgrading can sometimes be a problem.
I use the HpGuru's HOSTS file and recently updated to the current version of that file. Unfortunately, I had to revert to a previous version on my home Windows XP machine because the new one was causing occasional "Runtime R6025 Pure Virtual Function Call" errors when I connected with my dial-up connection. It's not common, but it does happen.
Yes, I have seen issues with specific drivers even when they were the most up to date drivers. Some video and audio cards may function best with a specific driver. Sometimes the newest one causes issues, especially in situations such as your's where you've got some older hardware along with some newer hardware and which has been upgraded to a newer OS. I normally try to install the most recent driver versions which are "Microsoft Compatibility" certified. Some of the newest drivers aren't. Sometimes it "trial and error" to find which one works best for your computer.
As has been discussed in this thread, "freezing" can be caused by so many issues and they aren't always easy to troubleshoot. At the office, when an occasional computer comes along that doesn't run effectively and requires too much maintenance, we bite the bullet and purchase a new one. It comes down to economics. You've now spent the money to have a repair tech reformat three times. Maybe it's time to think about a new machine. It's just a thought....
Hope this helps.
Grif
Re: On account of some webpage d/l instability, I have delet
by
Harv
September 5, 2004 6:55 AM PDT
The upgrading process from WinMe to WinXP was done AFTER each reformatting. So, essentially I had a clean H/D with only WinXP Home Edition installed, utilizing the WinMe CD to install it on account the O/S is an upgrade edition. Shouldn't this process result in a "clean" install and computer stability, as opposed to installing WinXP over an already existing WinMe O/S?
BTW, the updated WinXP Nvidia driver was obtained from their site, which coincides with the version available through My Computer>Properties>Hardware>Device Manager. Am I correct in assuming that the My Computer update is "Microsoft Compatability" certified and is appropriate for the O/S on my pc?
If I encounter another computer freeze malfunction, I plan to do the reformatting myself. A clerk at one of the local computer stores told me to pop in the WinXP CD and follow the screen prompts (or is there more to the reformatting process?).
One last important question, if my pc is locked out of Windows, as has been the case each time, will it recognize the CD in order for me to do the reformatting?