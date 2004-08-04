Third Major Pc Crash in 2 years

Harv,



Upgrading can sometimes be a problem.



I use the HpGuru's HOSTS file and recently updated to the current version of that file. Unfortunately, I had to revert to a previous version on my home Windows XP machine because the new one was causing occasional "Runtime R6025 Pure Virtual Function Call" errors when I connected with my dial-up connection. It's not common, but it does happen.



Yes, I have seen issues with specific drivers even when they were the most up to date drivers. Some video and audio cards may function best with a specific driver. Sometimes the newest one causes issues, especially in situations such as your's where you've got some older hardware along with some newer hardware and which has been upgraded to a newer OS. I normally try to install the most recent driver versions which are "Microsoft Compatibility" certified. Some of the newest drivers aren't. Sometimes it "trial and error" to find which one works best for your computer.



As has been discussed in this thread, "freezing" can be caused by so many issues and they aren't always easy to troubleshoot. At the office, when an occasional computer comes along that doesn't run effectively and requires too much maintenance, we bite the bullet and purchase a new one. It comes down to economics. You've now spent the money to have a repair tech reformat three times. Maybe it's time to think about a new machine. It's just a thought....



Hope this helps.



Grif