Thinkpad Blank Screen

I have an IBM Thinkpad T41. It started up fine and I left it on this morning. After a couple of hours the screen blanked out, but tapping the shift (or any key) didn't bring back the screen as it usually does. Did it go into some hibernate mode? Well a couple of Fn keys later and a forced shutdown still hasn't helped. Any idea to get back my screen? Thanks.
