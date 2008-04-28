Others have tried to find ways for this to work, such as PMPs or devices made for video camcorder transfer, but I think the capability needs to come with the camcorder. Sony doesn't include that capability.
If you are worried about running out of space and don't mind buying multiple tapes, look at the HDV offerings. Actually shooting 7 hours of video is a very long time. If you're going to record many short clips of scenery and such, it will take a while to record 7 hours worth. On the other hand, if you're going to record multiple, long performances or are just going to "keep it rollin'" for long excursions, look for another option.
I have just started my research on HD cameras and am leaning towards an HD hard drive camera. I am going to use it on my upcoming trip to hawaii and expect to record a mostly in HD at the highest quality. I see in the specs it holds around 7 hours of video in that mode. My trip is two weeks long and i will not have access to a computer.
Can I transfer this video to directly to a portable hard drive (no computer) in the middle of my vacation. Any other recommendations. Thanks for your help.