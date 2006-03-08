thinking about buying a desktop

Desktops forum

by r-boatwright / March 8, 2006 10:37 AM PST

i have a small bedroom so it needs to be small and my desk is pretty tiny. i was considering a small form factor. but it needs to have an AMD athlon 64 x2 4200 atleast(or intel pentium d 2.8ghz-3ghz not sure about processor i just need one to run pretty demanding games like bf2, wow, cs:s, cs:1.6, etc.), a nvidia 6600 graphic card, 1 gb ram, 200gb hard drive, wireless pc card, etc. my budget is $1600 but i also need to use some of that money for student teacher edition and a virus software and monitor and keyboard/mouse package. please help.

I'm also thinking about building it
by r-boatwright / March 8, 2006 10:48 AM PST

I'm also thinking about building it since im goin to high school next year and there wont be much to do in the summer except pool parties... Any tips on how to build one im already enrolled in the build your dream pc class

Try
by phantazy / March 10, 2006 4:43 PM PST
