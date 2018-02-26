There's... bugs?

I have a Compaq. Windows XP service pack 1 & 2 update. I use Mozilla FireFox and Internet explorer.. something. I can't remember. I'm too scared to turn it back on.



Anyway.



I was checking my email after a mass system scan , and these bugs... began eating my browser. Just out of NO WHERE. I turned it off and restarted, and there was a blue screen with a large sign in the middle of my background saying that I need to run a virus scan/anti-spyware scan. I haven't seen the bugs since, but I just can't do anything. Not to mention AVG, the older version, killed my a few of my system files and now I can't even do a complete system recovery.



And now, I'm on my boyfriend's dell. I can't tell you much about it, because it's his and he's letting me "borrow" it. The other day it was fine, the next day he turned it on to check some stuff and Windows XP wouldn't start.



So now I'm scared that the bugs will come back. He had to manually start up explorer.exe and now he can't use his premium version of AVG, nor Ad-Aware SE Personal. Now I'm trying HouseCall to see if it'll help, but I don't know...



I really don't want to pay for two computers, much less my crappy Compaq and his whacked out Dell.



Any help will be appreciated.