Theft Proof Camera

What is the best way to protect your camera from theft?
I have a pocket digital Canon S500 and I carry it in the front pocket of my jeans. Out of sight-out of mind as far as as I am concerned.
Joe Randolph brought up an interesting point:
How do you protect your valuable camera and camera bag full of expensive lenses from being stolen? (A watch dog or trained gorilla is a plus.)
What happens when you are on your own or on vacation!!
What precautions to take and what is the best protection do you use, and are there better ways to avoid theft of your camera and equipment???
