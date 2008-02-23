Cameras forum

Theft Proof Camera

by taboma / February 23, 2008 1:50 PM PST

Joe, I reposted this. Should be discussed a little more.
Your story is humerous! :

6 total posts
Theft Proof Camera fom Joe Randolph
by taboma / February 23, 2008 2:47 PM PST
In reply to: Theft Proof Camera

What is the best way to protect your camera from theft?

I have a pocket digital Canon S500 and I carry it in the front pocket of my jeans. Out of sight-out of mind as far as as I am concerned.

Joe Randolph brought up an interesting point:
How do you protect your valuable camera and camera bag full of expensive lenses from being stolen? (A watch dog or trained gorilla is a plus.)
What happens when you are on your own or on vacation!!
What precautions to take and what is the best protection do you use, and are there better ways to avoid theft of your camera and equipment???

Thanks Joe.

-Kevin

Best protection from theft....
by Papa Echo / February 23, 2008 7:56 PM PST

for a camera is to not think about it ! Short of keeping it always near you, it is impractical to employ a guard dog or person or lug along a heavy metal box with keys and locks...What to do ? Think about your precious photos instead - take out its memory card. Photos cannot be reproduced. For most of us, I think saved photos will be enough consolation for having the camera be stolen...

It is useful, for "after incident" purposes, to keep in a safe place a receipt of purchase, showing make/model and serial number, for identification and proof or ownership for when the camera should be recovered.

Insurance
by mopscare42 / February 26, 2008 5:52 AM PST

I called my Insurance company to make a couple changes to my home owners policy and found out that everything in my house is insured except my camera gear? They said I hadn't itamized it so if anything happened to the camera gear, tough! I sent the company a itemized list of all my camera gear and now it is insured for actual replacement under any circumstance, including theft while traveling. It was a very small increase in premiums.
Now when I travel I take the cards out of the camera and keep them separate as the pictures can't be replaced.

On the same idea, LAPTOP too.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 23, 2008 8:43 PM PST
In reply to: Theft Proof Camera

My brother is remodeling a home and the laptop he has there is from the days of Windows 95. But I fitted a wifi card and it's not funny he can hit Yahoo . com about as fast as some new Vista laptops. The scars on the laptop help too.

Bob

On the same idea, LAPTOP too.
by taboma / February 25, 2008 3:10 PM PST

Bob, Funny. Nice to hear from you on this Forum.
Post back more often. I love to hear from you. My Hero!

-Kevin

