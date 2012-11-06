The unbelievable has happened.

Thread display:
Congratulations Mr. President
Did you hear the gaff Stephanopoulos made last night?
It was at the very beginning of coverage, he'd gotten up to walk over to a map as he was talking about "electing a new president". It was the one funny thing that made me laugh last night. Nobody there seemingly caught it, nor did he.
Did you see this
by
JP Bill
November 7, 2012 4:33 AM PST
Seems perfectly reasonable
Don't you think Obama sometimes sounded as though he was running for the first time?...and still against Bush? Other than bailing out GM and dispatching Bin Ladin, there wasn't a significant promise he kept.
I think he meant
a "newly elected" president, but that's NOT what he said, LOL.
And congratulations, Mr. Romney
You don't need to face the unenviable task of cleaning up Mr. President's mess.
This post makes your "Congratulations Mr. President" post
by
JP Bill
November 6, 2012 6:57 PM PST
Not at all.
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
November 6, 2012 7:00 PM PST
He fought for it, he succeeded. That's worth a congratulation.
Where's your sense of humor for the second post?
Kees
RE: He fought for it, he succeeded.
by
JP Bill
November 6, 2012 7:16 PM PST
He fought for it, he succeeded. That's worth a congratulation.
I agree.
Where's your sense of humor for the second post?
And you're right...
If Obama doesn't have things straightened up by 2016...perhaps he can run for a third term.
Re: 2016
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
November 6, 2012 7:28 PM PST
Luckily, that's not allowed by the American Constitution. You can only be elected as a President twice. So it must be a new Democrat candidate against a new or old Republican one.
From what I read, both have good fresh potential candidates.
Kees
RE: Luckily, .....Luckily? ..................Hold on now.
by
JP Bill
November 6, 2012 7:37 PM PST
I posted this after listening to Obama's acceptance
and Romney's concession speech...at least what was offered in the media this AM. I thought Mr. Romney's speech showed what a class act he can be. Did you by chance catch it? I can't possible top Romney's congratulatory words or add to them so I kept it simple. You're welcome to criticize my NT post if you wish.
Collapse -
RE: Did you by chance catch it?
by
JP Bill
November 6, 2012 8:39 PM PST
I watch the first 2 minutes...got tired of listening to him thank everyone, except his dog.
This guy wasn't impressed
"The first part is the concession. Usually, this entails something along the lines of, as John McCain said, 'the American people of have spoken, and they have spoken clearly.' Wendell Willkie had a nice turn of phrase when he said, 'People of America, I accept the results of the election with complete good will.'
Farris said Romney's speech didn't reflect the urgency of healing a divided nation: "While he congratulated Obama, he never really validated the result by saying 'the people have spoken' ... Praying for the president is nice, but it is not the same as validating the election."
Collapse -
Well, I'm very happy to have given you something
to criticize. That seems to make you happy. Is there anything else about this morning that makes you happy besides showing contempt for Romney and criticizing what others say? You don't need to answer that. It's meant rhetorically.
Collapse -
Well,I'm very happy to have given you something to criticize
by
JP Bill
November 6, 2012 10:53 PM PST
You don't need to face the unenviable task of cleaning up Mr. President's mess
Don't ever miss an opportunity to slam Obama.
So how should we handle winners and losers?
I think we'd agree that congratulations are due to winners but the losers?...should we be consoling or should we taunt them? I say we try to say nice things either way. The two sides need to get along or no one goes anywhere.
Collapse -
Here's a little challenge for you
by
Josh K
November 6, 2012 11:10 PM PST
Watch Obama's victory speech and then watch Romney's concession speech. Look at the crowds. Then tell me what you notice.
Collapse -
I see nothing of significance
They're not as loud but that's to be expected. What am I missing?
Collapse -
Oh wait...I did hear something of significance
It was in Obama's opening words that confused and disturbed me. He mentioned the work of our founders and then something about us being on the way to perfecting it. Perfecting it? Is he saying that what they did was flawed? I thought that statement was rather bold.
Collapse -
The opening sentence was....
by
Josh K
/
November 7, 2012 2:58 AM PST
......"Tonight, more than 200 years after a former colony won the right to determine its own destiny, the task of perfecting our union moves forward."
We're always looking to make what's essentially good even better and/or make adjustments to go along with changing times. That's why we have the ability to amend the Constitution. I didn't see anything wrong with the line.
Collapse -
Remember it allowed slavery and
by
Diana
Forum moderator
November 7, 2012 3:15 AM PST
didn't allow everyone (esp. women) to vote.
Diana
Collapse -
Every single person in the Romney crowd....
by
Josh K
/
....is white. All of them. Contrast that with Obama's crowd.
Collapse -
wow, I didn't notice that!
You must have attended a racist school to be taught to make such observations.
Collapse -
That's nothing I noticed or would think to look for
When I looked again, it was clear that folks were behind Obama of mixed race. Romney showed no background audience. The shots of the foreground audience in the Romney video had people farther away and distinguishing racial makeup wasn't something I could do. As well as African-Americans, I also didn't see anyone who was obviously Lithuanian or Bulgarian. Josh...just what are you trying to say? Are you playing some kind of race card here? If so, who would be the racists? If whites don't show up to watch an African-American gospel sing, we might say the white's were the racists. If African-Americans didn't show for Romney, wouldn't the same logic follow?...that they are the racists? I think you've got some splainin' to do here, Josh. What's your point and purpose?
Collapse -
I take it that you have no further comment
on your remark about racial makeup and whatever might be suggested by such.
Collapse -
No, I just hadn't checked in to SE
by
Josh K
/
I do have a life, you know.
I think the difference in racial makeup of the two crowds speaks for itself. So does the 0% of the black vote that Romney got.
Collapse -
You say it speaks for itself but I'm not
fluent in whatever language it's speaking. I'm not expecting a translation, however.
Collapse -
you'll never
get the truth out of a Liberal since they are blinded by their own bigotry. Their mirror on the wall lies to them every day.
Collapse -
Simply --
by
Josh K
/
Romney and his base have no appeal to anyone other than white (and likely Christian) voters. Even the Republican party has slowly started to acknowledge this problem, but so far they don't seem to be doing much to try to solve it.
Collapse -
So who or what is moving away from the country's
founding principles? I don't think earlier presidential candidates were snubbed for being white or Christian. So the US is no long the same US and being white and Christian is now a liability? That's a shame.
