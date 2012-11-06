Speakeasy forum

General discussion

The unbelievable has happened.

by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 6, 2012 5:28 PM PST

At least, unbelievable to some of the members here: Obama got re-elected.

Let's hope they manage to unite in Washington to solve the big problems the USA (economy) has now. And there surely is a new chance for a Republican president in 2016.

Kees

95 total posts (Page 1 of 4)
(NT) Congratulations Mr. President
by Steven Haninger / November 6, 2012 5:43 PM PST
Did you hear the gaff Stephanopoulos made last night?
by James Denison / November 7, 2012 3:59 AM PST

It was at the very beginning of coverage, he'd gotten up to walk over to a map as he was talking about "electing a new president". It was the one funny thing that made me laugh last night. Nobody there seemingly caught it, nor did he.

Seems perfectly reasonable
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 5:17 AM PST

Don't you think Obama sometimes sounded as though he was running for the first time?...and still against Bush? Other than bailing out GM and dispatching Bin Ladin, there wasn't a significant promise he kept.

I think he meant
by James Denison / November 7, 2012 9:17 PM PST

a "newly elected" president, but that's NOT what he said, LOL.

And congratulations, Mr. Romney
by Steven Haninger / November 6, 2012 6:04 PM PST

You don't need to face the unenviable task of cleaning up Mr. President's mess. Wink

This post makes your "Congratulations Mr. President" post
by JP Bill / November 6, 2012 6:57 PM PST

seem insincere.

Not at all.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 6, 2012 7:00 PM PST

He fought for it, he succeeded. That's worth a congratulation.
Where's your sense of humor for the second post?

Kees

RE: He fought for it, he succeeded.
by JP Bill / November 6, 2012 7:16 PM PST
In reply to: Not at all.

He fought for it, he succeeded. That's worth a congratulation.

I agree.

Where's your sense of humor for the second post?

And you're right...

If Obama doesn't have things straightened up by 2016...perhaps he can run for a third term. Wink

Re: 2016
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 6, 2012 7:28 PM PST

Luckily, that's not allowed by the American Constitution. You can only be elected as a President twice. So it must be a new Democrat candidate against a new or old Republican one.
From what I read, both have good fresh potential candidates.

Kees

(NT) RE: Luckily, .....Luckily? ..................Hold on now.
by JP Bill / November 6, 2012 7:37 PM PST
In reply to: Re: 2016
I posted this after listening to Obama's acceptance
by Steven Haninger / November 6, 2012 7:45 PM PST

and Romney's concession speech...at least what was offered in the media this AM. I thought Mr. Romney's speech showed what a class act he can be. Did you by chance catch it? I can't possible top Romney's congratulatory words or add to them so I kept it simple. You're welcome to criticize my NT post if you wish.

RE: Did you by chance catch it?
by JP Bill / November 6, 2012 8:39 PM PST

I watch the first 2 minutes...got tired of listening to him thank everyone, except his dog.

This guy wasn't impressed

"The first part is the concession. Usually, this entails something along the lines of, as John McCain said, 'the American people of have spoken, and they have spoken clearly.' Wendell Willkie had a nice turn of phrase when he said, 'People of America, I accept the results of the election with complete good will.'

Farris said Romney's speech didn't reflect the urgency of healing a divided nation: "While he congratulated Obama, he never really validated the result by saying 'the people have spoken' ... Praying for the president is nice, but it is not the same as validating the election."

Well, I'm very happy to have given you something
by Steven Haninger / November 6, 2012 9:04 PM PST

to criticize. That seems to make you happy. Is there anything else about this morning that makes you happy besides showing contempt for Romney and criticizing what others say? You don't need to answer that. It's meant rhetorically.

Well,I'm very happy to have given you something to criticize
by JP Bill / November 6, 2012 10:53 PM PST

You don't need to face the unenviable task of cleaning up Mr. President's mess

Don't ever miss an opportunity to slam Obama.

So how should we handle winners and losers?
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 2:41 AM PST

I think we'd agree that congratulations are due to winners but the losers?...should we be consoling or should we taunt them? I say we try to say nice things either way. The two sides need to get along or no one goes anywhere.

Here's a little challenge for you
by Josh K / November 6, 2012 11:10 PM PST

Watch Obama's victory speech and then watch Romney's concession speech. Look at the crowds. Then tell me what you notice.

I see nothing of significance
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 2:34 AM PST

They're not as loud but that's to be expected. What am I missing?

Oh wait...I did hear something of significance
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 2:49 AM PST

It was in Obama's opening words that confused and disturbed me. He mentioned the work of our founders and then something about us being on the way to perfecting it. Perfecting it? Is he saying that what they did was flawed? I thought that statement was rather bold.

The opening sentence was....
by Josh K / November 7, 2012 2:58 AM PST

......"Tonight, more than 200 years after a former colony won the right to determine its own destiny, the task of perfecting our union moves forward."

We're always looking to make what's essentially good even better and/or make adjustments to go along with changing times. That's why we have the ability to amend the Constitution. I didn't see anything wrong with the line.

Remember it allowed slavery and
by Diana Forum moderator / November 7, 2012 3:15 AM PST

didn't allow everyone (esp. women) to vote.

Diana

Every single person in the Romney crowd....
by Josh K / November 7, 2012 2:59 AM PST

....is white. All of them. Contrast that with Obama's crowd.

wow, I didn't notice that!
by James Denison / November 7, 2012 4:03 AM PST

You must have attended a racist school to be taught to make such observations.

That's nothing I noticed or would think to look for
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 5:28 AM PST

When I looked again, it was clear that folks were behind Obama of mixed race. Romney showed no background audience. The shots of the foreground audience in the Romney video had people farther away and distinguishing racial makeup wasn't something I could do. As well as African-Americans, I also didn't see anyone who was obviously Lithuanian or Bulgarian. Josh...just what are you trying to say? Are you playing some kind of race card here? If so, who would be the racists? If whites don't show up to watch an African-American gospel sing, we might say the white's were the racists. If African-Americans didn't show for Romney, wouldn't the same logic follow?...that they are the racists? I think you've got some splainin' to do here, Josh. What's your point and purpose?

I take it that you have no further comment
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 5:59 PM PST

on your remark about racial makeup and whatever might be suggested by such.

No, I just hadn't checked in to SE
by Josh K / November 7, 2012 11:08 PM PST

I do have a life, you know. Happy

I think the difference in racial makeup of the two crowds speaks for itself. So does the 0% of the black vote that Romney got.

You say it speaks for itself but I'm not
by Steven Haninger / November 7, 2012 11:12 PM PST

fluent in whatever language it's speaking. I'm not expecting a translation, however.

you'll never
by James Denison / November 8, 2012 12:27 AM PST

get the truth out of a Liberal since they are blinded by their own bigotry. Their mirror on the wall lies to them every day.

Simply --
by Josh K / November 8, 2012 1:05 AM PST

Romney and his base have no appeal to anyone other than white (and likely Christian) voters. Even the Republican party has slowly started to acknowledge this problem, but so far they don't seem to be doing much to try to solve it.

So who or what is moving away from the country's
by Steven Haninger / November 8, 2012 1:26 AM PST
In reply to: Simply --

founding principles? I don't think earlier presidential candidates were snubbed for being white or Christian. So the US is no long the same US and being white and Christian is now a liability? That's a shame.

