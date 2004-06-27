All I know is that in the last few weeks, Yahoo made some changes. There is also a NEW IE exploit from last Saturday that can offline some servers and users.
Light reading:
http://www.cnn.com/2004/TECH/internet/06/25/internet.attack/index.html
More reading:
http://www.doxdesk.com/parasite/
My advice is to try another browser like Firefox to see if it's an IE problem.
Bob
okay... i was with yahoo mail for awhile. and then suddenly when i tried to send a message, the send button wouldn't work. so i signed up with hotmail, which was working fine until today. the send button wouldn't work there either! at the bottom of the page (where it usually says "opening page" or "done") it had a little yellow triangle and said "error on page" after i had clicked the send button. what is wrong?!!!