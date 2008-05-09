Mac OS forum

General discussion

The Security Update 2008-002 can't be download on my macbook

by syverex / May 9, 2008 11:06 PM PDT

When i try to download the software update, the security update 2008-002, the downloading stops abruptly and says that "You do not have appropriate access privileges , and the installer package has been moved to the trash. TO try again, open the package from finder."

Why is that so?
i can't find the package in the trash and finder via the search thingy (i typed security update 2008-002)
i am the sole administrator in this macbook i own, but why does this thing pops up?
can anyone tell me how to solve this problem

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: The Security Update 2008-002 can't be download on my macbook
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: The Security Update 2008-002 can't be download on my macbook
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
What version of OS X are
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / May 10, 2008 12:29 AM PDT

you using.
If you have recently updated from 10.4 to 10.5, it is possible that your account was changed from having Admin rights to that of a regular user.

How are you trying to download the update?

Have you tried downloading the update directly from the Apple site?

Do you actually mean "downloading" or do you mean Installation? I don't recall there being any admin check on the actual downloading of files, just the installation/

More info please

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks for replying
by syverex / May 10, 2008 12:55 AM PDT

well, i have a macbook from late 2007

the downloading process stops right after telling me to type in my password, i am running a 10.5.2 OS
if you would very much like the screenshot of this pop-up i would gladly send it to you by mail,

Thanks a mil !

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
___
by syverex / May 10, 2008 12:58 AM PDT

im downloading the update from apple website right now , just to let you know.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
it worked!
by syverex / May 10, 2008 1:14 AM PDT

Hey dude, thanks for telling me that i can actually download it from their website !

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Glad it worked,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / May 10, 2008 1:16 AM PDT
In reply to: it worked!

thanks for letting us know

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.