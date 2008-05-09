The Security Update 2008-002 can't be download on my macbook

you using.
If you have recently updated from 10.4 to 10.5, it is possible that your account was changed from having Admin rights to that of a regular user.
How are you trying to download the update?
Have you tried downloading the update directly from the Apple site?
Do you actually mean "downloading" or do you mean Installation? I don't recall there being any admin check on the actual downloading of files, just the installation/
More info please
When i try to download the software update, the security update 2008-002, the downloading stops abruptly and says that "You do not have appropriate access privileges , and the installer package has been moved to the trash. TO try again, open the package from finder."
Why is that so?
i can't find the package in the trash and finder via the search thingy (i typed security update 2008-002)
i am the sole administrator in this macbook i own, but why does this thing pops up?
can anyone tell me how to solve this problem