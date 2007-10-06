The pros and cons of Pioneer DVR550HS and Pioneer DVRLX60

Hello,
I own now the Pioneer DVD-5100H recorder and the DVD-747A player.
As both machines are at least 4 years old and do not recognize all the newer functions and formats of DVD, I considere purchasing at first either the Pioneer DVR550HS or the Pioneer DVRLX60 recorder.
I would appreciate receiving from users of the two respective recorders information as to the pros and cons of both.
Thanks
zsmi
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.