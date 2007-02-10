and roll your scroll wheel on the mouse a few steps is one of the easy ones tried that didn't work.
I have been with HP chat online 4 times, I have a tech at my place right now replacing a mother board in my desk top, and no one seems to be able to solve this problem. The problem is: on some sites the page is to long for the screen, of course it is always the page where I need to click "apply" or "ok" or "cancel" in order to apply a change I have made, because of this I am unable to fully use this laptop. I have done all the easy suggestions. The best example I have is My DPI is at 150. I have clicked the dpi down to 96 (normal) but because I can't see the bottom I can't click apply. I don't know if the dpi is the problem but if I could shrink the page for it I am home free with the other pages I really need. Thank You in advance!