The page is to long for the screen

by snowdrif / February 10, 2007 6:21 AM PST

I have been with HP chat online 4 times, I have a tech at my place right now replacing a mother board in my desk top, and no one seems to be able to solve this problem. The problem is: on some sites the page is to long for the screen, of course it is always the page where I need to click "apply" or "ok" or "cancel" in order to apply a change I have made, because of this I am unable to fully use this laptop. I have done all the easy suggestions. The best example I have is My DPI is at 150. I have clicked the dpi down to 96 (normal) but because I can't see the bottom I can't click apply. I don't know if the dpi is the problem but if I could shrink the page for it I am home free with the other pages I really need. Thank You in advance!

I assume that hold down the ctrl key
by Ray Harinec / February 10, 2007 6:58 AM PST

and roll your scroll wheel on the mouse a few steps is one of the easy ones tried that didn't work.

Have you tried...
by Papa Echo / February 10, 2007 11:48 AM PST

..changing screen resolution at display properties ? Put the slider towards "More". Also make sure that at device manager, "Monitor" lists your monitor instead of "default monitor" or other unknown monitors.

Have you tried
by snowdrif / February 10, 2007 8:07 PM PST
In reply to: Have you tried...

Thank you for the heads up. Could you please tell me how to get to the device manager and the display properties. Thank you!

Since its a 'laptop'
by eddie11013 / February 10, 2007 11:33 PM PST
In reply to: Have you tried

maybe this doesn't apply regarding 'monitor', but anyway: Right click "My Computer", click 'properties'/ click 'hardware tab' / click 'device manager'/ click monitor. Also, maybe click on (+)sign on display adapters and then right click on what shows up and click on properties, click on driver and see what is listed and then go to HP website and check to see if there is a newer driver.
Just a thought,
Good luck,
Eddie

To get into display properties
by Ray Harinec / February 11, 2007 12:14 AM PST
In reply to: Have you tried

Simply right click on any clear area of the screen and then left click properties.Then click the settings tab, and then the Advanced box on that screen.

To get into display properties
by snowdrif / February 11, 2007 5:11 AM PST

Thank you, everyone for taking the time to try to help me!! Unfortunately the problem persists. Thanks again!!

Then....
by Papa Echo / February 11, 2007 6:17 AM PST

... if you want to, please provide some examples of sites where the problem happens.

Then
by snowdrif / February 11, 2007 7:02 AM PST
In reply to: Then....

The first time I noticed is when I tried to run the utility section of a program I have called "Ultimate trouble shooter", In order to get it to work you have to check various things you want done during the operation of this utility, after you check off all the choices there is suppose to be "apply: or "ok" and "cancel" well they aren't there because the bottom of the page is cut off, another example would be: lets say you want to change the DPI, after you make your selection: for example if it is set aty 150 and you want to lower it to "normal 96" you can't because again the part where you would click "apply" and other choices, is cut off at the bottom. Thank you in advance!!

Can't see all....
by Papa Echo / February 11, 2007 7:36 AM PST
In reply to: Then

It looks like the problem is specific to sites where best view is optimized for a certain screen resolution or browser. As mentioned before, adjust your screen resolution: Right click desktop>Properties>Settings. There is a slider - move it towards the right, or is it already at the utmost right, in which case your display driver may not be compatible with the monitor ? BTW, what is the size of your monitor ? Care to share an example of a site (please provide URL) ?

window is to big for the screen
by snowdrif / February 11, 2007 8:48 AM PST
In reply to: Can't see all....

The laptop is my daughter's and she just had to leave to go back to college. I do know the resolution is all the way to the right because we put it there (I believe 800/?), I can't remember the 2nd #, but it is all the way to the right. The reason I had it there is because before I moved it there we were having a problem seeing the whole page right to left. What I mean is in order to see the right side of the page you had to move the whole page left and if you wanted to see the typing on the left side of the page you had to move it to the right. This was with every page. I can't remember if the problem I am talking about now, the bottom being cut off, was happening then or not. Thanks for all you help!!! Next time she is home with the computer I will check back in! Wayne

