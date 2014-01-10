The Obama Death Tax

since it's a reclamation of monies paid out on the deceased behave.



It can be considered recouping costs of the deceased's medical care. I'm more concerned that not everyone knows it when they start taking Medicaid money.



And I don't think there is any exemption except a life time estate by a surviving spouse. So your reference to any minimum value before estate taxes kick in is again non-relevant.



And estate taxes can't take money back given away to family last year, Medicaid levies against the estate can.



The strangest thing I've heard of was money given away, the recipient charged gift tax on it, then Medicaid filing to take it back. That was HEARSAY, so I'm a bit skeptical about the legality of the government taxing the money then taking it back, without returning the taxes anyway.



There may be debates about should the program do it or not, but it can also be viewed as any other bill levied against the estate for cost incurred by the deceased, except Medicaid has first claim above all others as I understand it from hearsay.



James has introduced the reclaim possibilities before, in reference to ACA, and the existing use if it by Medicaid. It was a fair question and the exposure of the fact of reclamation rules is fair.



The things that are "off" IMO is his opening post title/subject line and the cited source characterizing it as the latest proof of Obama's master plan to confiscate your wealth- were political hot buttoning.



As I said elsewhere, it could be viewed as the deceased being held responsible for their expenses. In that case it's not a tax, it's not a wealth redistribution scheme, it's not confiscation of property by governmental jackboots. If the general consensus is that Medicaid shouldn't claim against the estate, then we the public need to have an honest discussion about what we expect society to do to help those that currently qualify for Medicaid without expecting the individual or estate to pay any of the money back. And with that expectation is boldly and baldly facing what we don't intend to do when people fall ill and can't pay their medical bill.



Before anyone points out that an emergency room can't refuse you, they can't refuse to try to stabilize you and prevent immediate death. They have no obligation to provide treatment belong the immediate keeping your heart beating, such as surgery for cancer removal, chemo or radiation, long term treatment and drugs for any condition such as diabetes, cancers, MS, lupus, etc. They have no obligation to do bypass surgery if not immediate threat of death, they have no obligation to do angioplasty to open blocked arteries. They have no obligation to provide drugs for high blood pressure or high cholesterol.



They are only require to provide immediate efforts to keep heart beating or restart it, they are not require to treat illnesses for long term.