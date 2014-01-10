The Obama Death Tax

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
34 total posts
(Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
The estate tax-known as the "death tax" among its detractors
by
JP Bill
/
January 10, 2014 10:41 PM PST
Dying before you pay your bills?
That's ONE way to avoid paying taxes.
RESULTS!!!!!!!!
Death tax?...There's an App for that?
Collapse -
I'd gladly give you $7 million dollars James
by
JP Bill
/
January 10, 2014 11:24 PM PST
BUT I don't want you to have to pay a huge Death Tax.
Collapse -
Isn't it amazing
by
TONI H
/
January 10, 2014 11:38 PM PST
how a liberal who isn't even affected by this law has no comment about the merits of a discussion or another 'gotcha' in Obamacare can only respond with sarcasm and/or zingers that mean nothing? It happens every time...I think the majority of the time it's because they like to see their name in print since they have nothing to contribute.
Collapse -
RE: isn't even affected by this law
by
JP Bill
/
January 10, 2014 11:43 PM PST
Please tell everyone how you know this.
It is possible I have a rich relative that has American citizenship.
no comment about the merits of a discussion or another 'gotcha' in Obamacare
So you're jealous that I didn't respond to yet another of your Obamacare rants?
Collapse -
It's not really a gotcha in Obamacare since it existed
by
Roger NC
/
January 10, 2014 11:54 PM PST
in Medicaid before he even started running for President.
Collapse -
(NT)
It's equally amazing that you, who aren't affected are upset
by
Ziks511
/
January 11, 2014 8:33 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT)
How do you know I'm not affected?
by
TONI H
/
January 11, 2014 7:06 PM PST
Collapse -
As you noted, it's been a part of Medicaid for some time
by
Roger NC
/
January 10, 2014 11:51 PM PST
It is a fact that the ACA has expanded Medicaid recipients. And wouldn't be surprised if Medicaid continues to expand. And as I understand it, Medicaid doesn't just bill your estate, it basically confiscates what it says Medicaid paid out for your bills (but not Medicare, at least not yet as I understand it). Where it exceeds just billing your estate is that I understand Medicaid reclaim can go back 7 years as far as what you gave away before you died, to family and friends. I'm not sure about any gifts to organizations, churches, etc.
Characterizing it as a tax (or part of a scheme to redistribute wealth as some will) would be a political statement. It's not taxing you, it's expecting your estate to pay for bills you incurred. But before (or since) the ACA I'm not sure all recipients are made to understand that what medical cost that Medicaid pays for them will be demanded from their estate. It's still a hot debate on how much a society should provide to protect it's sick, disabled, and elderly from medical care they can't personally afford.
But then are you going to decide to refuse medical treatment to save your estate for your heirs? Not that often I think, maybe if your prognosis is certain terminal just a matter of how long you'd chose to not spend the money. People do that even without Medicaid involved.
It should be made clear up front about the recovery from estate procedure, that is only fair, but given that you can't qualified for Medicaid without being very limited in your assets, I don't think it would stop many from taking the payments. The relaxing of requirements probably will mostly allow those on Medicaid that would have already been on it but they didn't qualify.
I know one case that because they own a house they are renting out and a fairly recent model car they didn't qualify for Medicaid even though Social Security ruled them disabled. Never mind the house was for rent because they moved nearer children to have help while they were being treated for back disc degeneration. They're renting a house while renting theirs out. But that bill is considered. They're trying to sell and buy where they live now, but the housing market in rural New York state is making it difficult.
So how much besides the home of residence will a Medicaid recipient likely to have in estate anyway?
One important provision, at least up till now, is a spouse of a deceased Medicaid recipient has lifetime estate. The property can't be sold without Medicaid claiming it's cost, but the spouse can't be forced out either.
Collapse -
leftovers
a family poor enough the parent needs medicaid might have a home left on their death, but that would probably be all. The rich inherit, but the poor, even what they might have leftover, the govt takes.
Collapse -
the rich get richer, the poor get poorer?
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 12:32 AM PST
Them that's got, shall get
Them that's not, shall lose
So the Bible said, and it still is news
Mama may have, and papa may have
God bless' the child,
That's got his own
youtube audio
Collapse -
(NT)
The truth of this statement is doubtful. Do the research.
by
Ziks511
/
January 11, 2014 8:39 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT)
I have, and it's true
Collapse -
(NT)
I defer to you on the tie-in with Medicaid, Roger. Not a Tax
by
Ziks511
/
January 11, 2014 8:37 AM PST
Collapse -
You've already posted on this issue. I think it was back in
by
Ziks511
/
January 11, 2014 8:32 AM PST
October or November though perhaps it was earlier. And it's still a load of hooey. It may even have been from the same source.
Estate Taxes were introduced under Woodrow Wilson in order to pay for WW1 Any site with historical information on Estate Taxes will tell you that.
I'm not sure, but if you look I think you'll find that Estate Taxes don't even start until after the first $500,000. That lets roughly 95% of people off the hook immediately. But please, do join the chorus of those moaning for the wealthy. It seems to bring TeaParty-holics pleasure though I don't understand why.
But of course this let you post that screed from Money Morning which is the usual Conservative Anti-Obama outlet tied to an Investment Advice site.
I note that the date on the bottom of the page you reference is 2013, so I guess this is the only way you could get a post like this to start the New Year off with your usual BS.
It's a shame.
Rob
Collapse -
not really an estate tax IMO
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 9:53 AM PST
since it's a reclamation of monies paid out on the deceased behave.
It can be considered recouping costs of the deceased's medical care. I'm more concerned that not everyone knows it when they start taking Medicaid money.
And I don't think there is any exemption except a life time estate by a surviving spouse. So your reference to any minimum value before estate taxes kick in is again non-relevant.
And estate taxes can't take money back given away to family last year, Medicaid levies against the estate can.
The strangest thing I've heard of was money given away, the recipient charged gift tax on it, then Medicaid filing to take it back. That was HEARSAY, so I'm a bit skeptical about the legality of the government taxing the money then taking it back, without returning the taxes anyway.
There may be debates about should the program do it or not, but it can also be viewed as any other bill levied against the estate for cost incurred by the deceased, except Medicaid has first claim above all others as I understand it from hearsay.
James has introduced the reclaim possibilities before, in reference to ACA, and the existing use if it by Medicaid. It was a fair question and the exposure of the fact of reclamation rules is fair.
The things that are "off" IMO is his opening post title/subject line and the cited source characterizing it as the latest proof of Obama's master plan to confiscate your wealth- were political hot buttoning.
As I said elsewhere, it could be viewed as the deceased being held responsible for their expenses. In that case it's not a tax, it's not a wealth redistribution scheme, it's not confiscation of property by governmental jackboots. If the general consensus is that Medicaid shouldn't claim against the estate, then we the public need to have an honest discussion about what we expect society to do to help those that currently qualify for Medicaid without expecting the individual or estate to pay any of the money back. And with that expectation is boldly and baldly facing what we don't intend to do when people fall ill and can't pay their medical bill.
Before anyone points out that an emergency room can't refuse you, they can't refuse to try to stabilize you and prevent immediate death. They have no obligation to provide treatment belong the immediate keeping your heart beating, such as surgery for cancer removal, chemo or radiation, long term treatment and drugs for any condition such as diabetes, cancers, MS, lupus, etc. They have no obligation to do bypass surgery if not immediate threat of death, they have no obligation to do angioplasty to open blocked arteries. They have no obligation to provide drugs for high blood pressure or high cholesterol.
They are only require to provide immediate efforts to keep heart beating or restart it, they are not require to treat illnesses for long term.
Collapse -
Oh, that's not ME saying it's Obama
That's the article making that claim and it was me who pointed out that was unfair, because it already existed in law.
Collapse -
using it as subject line makes it appear to be you
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 10:53 AM PST
I did point out the source was the one claiming scheme to confiscate your wealth.
However the title is yours, as is the link words, The Obama Death Tax. The article is not titled that, and I didn't see that phrase exactly anywhere in the article, definitely not anywhere in the introduction paragraphs. It did use the word Obamacare, what article now about the ACA doesn't. It use the term death tax, but if it used the combination I mixed it. And it wasn't the title of the article.
So IMO the subject line is yours. And it was just like general practice now, title stuff to push buttons.
Opening lines or teasers to generate and grab interest is SOP now, no matter if the article even actually doesn't accept the title political hot potato as unchallenged.
Collapse -
seen in article
the headline;
"Why the Fine Print of Obamacare Could Cost You in Life & Death "
seen in first sentence;
"Obama's master plan to confiscate your wealth-in life and in death."
Line 9
"can now haunt your loved ones after your death."
Next line
"This recently uncovered "death tax" is just like a predatory loan...."
Seems to me the author is saying it's a death tax. Might as well post an accurate subject about the story.
Collapse -
so the impact of labelling iti Obama's death tax
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 12:06 PM PST
had no appeal to you?
Sorry, hard to believe.
I'm not really upset over the title, it fits in with the attitude of the article you linked to. Actually I was saying that your points made before and now was the about the existence of the reclamation provisions, and only the title you chose itself could be regarded as deliberately provocative IMO.
As I said, catchy phrases pushing buttons to catch interest are SOP nowadays, regardless of the slant or conclusions of the report or propaganda the label is attached to.
Collapse -
Do you think this is correct/true
by
JP Bill
/
January 11, 2014 12:18 PM PST
also seen in article
Obama promised time and time again that the average family of four would save around $2,500 a year in premiums thanks to Obamacare. We know the truth now to be that those families will actually be spending about $7,450 more each month instead.
$7,450 EXTRA/MORE EACH month?
$89,400/year EXTRA for insurance for a family of 4?
PLUS whatever the cost is ...so...that's what, about...$110,000/year?
I think these guys are pulling numbers out of their *** OR they didn't proofread it and everything is not to be taken as true.
Collapse -
Is it saying THEY will pay that much
or it will cost US that much for their care?
Collapse -
premiums, they are talking about premiums.
by
JP Bill
/
January 11, 2014 7:29 PM PST
Obama promised time and time again that the average family of four would save around $2,500 a year in premiums thanks to Obamacare. We know the truth now to be that those families will actually be spending about $7,450 more each month instead.
families...saving/spending....premiums..
premiums, they are talking about premiums.
How will a family "save" from the "cost" of their care?
Rory get the dory, the herrring are in the bay.
.
Collapse -
Although the per month numbers
by
TONI H
/
January 11, 2014 7:50 PM PST
are probably high for what they will be spending per month, the rules have changes drastically within Obamacare regarding deductibles.
A family covered plan, no matter which one is chosen and paid for, will pay far more in deductibles before getting any insurance coverage than ever before in history. It used to be that the plan deductible was the total for a year per FAMILY no matter who had the illness, but now that deductible is the total per year PER FAMILY MEMBER, so each member has his/her own deductible that has to be paid before coverage will kick in. So it's pretty feasible that people will go broke just paying premiums and deductibles each year before they get coverage.
Collapse -
(NT)
I think it's quite obviously a typo
Collapse -
so that, considered so unlikely that probably
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 9:47 PM PST
a misstatement, I'd guess the actual allegation is $7450 per month more.
I'm not sure I'd believe that either as an average increase, though I do believe it will average more for those that had minimum or even no insurance before.
Collapse -
I'd think the actual allegation
was to have been $7450 per year more. See how easy it is to slip up as it appears you did the same thing.
I don't think any mathematician could come up with a formula showing the overall effect would be a decrease in annual costs for the great majority of people. Face it. We're, as a nation, we are going to need to ante up more to pay for this program. Throwing exaggerated figures out on the table doesn't help anyone make their case.
Collapse -
(NT)
LOL, you're right, I meant per year too.
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 11:46 PM PST
Collapse -
those are completely separate issue
that concerns taxes on estates over a certain dollar amount and is a pure tax. Estate Recovery Act is using any estate that remains to try and recover medicaid costs.
Since you seem unaware of what this is and feel someone is in need of study, I offer this for you to study.
http://aspe.hhs.gov/daltcp/reports/estaterec.htm
http://www.medicaid.gov/Medicaid-CHIP-Program-Information/By-Topics/Eligibility/Estate-Recovery.html
"
Estate Recovery and Liens
State Medicaid programs must recover certain Medicaid benefits paid on behalf of a Medicaid enrollee. For individuals age 55 or older, states are required to seek recovery of payments from the individual's estate for nursing facility services, home and community-based services, and related hospital and prescription drug services. States have the option to recover payments for all other Medicaid services provided to these individuals, except Medicare cost-sharing paid on behalf of Medicare Savings Program beneficiaries.
Under certain conditions, money remaining in a trust after a Medicaid enrollee has passed away may be used to reimburse Medicaid. States may not recover from the estate of a deceased Medicaid enrollee who is survived by a spouse, child under age 21, or blind or disabled child of any age. States are also required to establish procedures for waiving estate recovery when recovery would cause an undue hardship.
States may impose liens for Medicaid benefits incorrectly paid pursuant to a court judgment. States may also impose liens on real property during the lifetime of a Medicaid enrollee who is permanently institutionalized, except when one of the following individuals resides in the home: the spouse, child under age 21, blind or disabled child of any age, or sibling who has an equity interest in the home. The states must remove the lien when the Medicaid enrollee is discharged from the facility and returns home.
"
Collapse -
My opinion on this subject
by
TONI H
/
January 11, 2014 7:25 PM PST
Although Medicaid has always had the ability of using that Recovery Act, hardly no one knows about it because when Medicaid first appeared, in order to qualify you weren't allowed to own your own home so it was very rarely used. Once those requirement were relaxed, years ago, it became a way to recover monies spent and usually when someone had to enter long-term facilities, such as a nursing home.
I believe, that since this is now written into Obamacare, this is a way for INSURANCE companies within the exchanges to recover what they have spent and is no longer exclusive to Medicaid. So premiums double or triple and insurance companies have a backdoor law to grab even more down the road.
And I believe that Medicaid (normally a State expense, but now also a Federal one) will actually enforce that Recovery far more now (because the State has to find a way to pay back the Feds or recoup their own funds once the Fed money drops away since they are being forced by Obamacare to increase their numbers of covered people).
Collapse -
I can believe it may be used more to recover now higher cost
by
Roger NC
/
January 11, 2014 9:50 PM PST
What makes you think it will be extended from the government use to use by private insurance?
I'm not saying it can't, just curious what you've seen, read, or even heard that makes you think insurance companies can now file for recovery for expenditure from an estate?
That would be like your homeowners filing claim on your estate for storm damage they paid for last year.
Back to Speakeasy forum
34
total posts
(Page 1 of 2)