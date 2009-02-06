The 'Natalie you're doing a wonderful job' Thread

I find it amusing the number of posts in this thread...
-DP81
This thread isn't for haters. Be gone with you I say!
Normally those who are unhappy are the most vocal. I have nothing to complain about, so I feel no urge to write about Natali on the show is making me feel.
She's doing her job. If you all are so unhappy with her, then stop listening to the show. There are plenty of other tech talk shows out there. All of the whiners and Natali bashers certainly aren't helping the situation by posting your petulant remarks. You just give this show and its loyal fans a horrible reputation.
She doesn't have the edge of Molly (but then, who does) but as a regular Tekzilla watcher Veronica's slightly strained voice still occasionally sets my teeth on edge.
*Pause while the V Army tramples over me, and moves on*
Natali has a very smooth voice. Jason is 'regular bloke' voice with no nasty edges, and Tom has 'polished announcer' voice. I find BOL a pleasure to listen now.
We just need someone else to get angry. Jason and Natali both seem too nice, Tom's too professional, and Cooley's a ham. What's Dan Ackerman like when he's riled up?
