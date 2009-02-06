The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

The 'Natalie you're doing a wonderful job' Thread

by kwahhn / February 6, 2009 1:34 PM PST

This thread isn't for haters. Be gone with you I say!

17 total posts
amusing
by jamiehebert / February 7, 2009 6:21 AM PST

I find it amusing the number of posts in this thread...

-DP81

That's what you'd expect
by SilasC / February 7, 2009 8:08 AM PST
In reply to: amusing

Normally those who are unhappy are the most vocal. I have nothing to complain about, so I feel no urge to write about Natali on the show is making me feel.

She's doing her job. If you all are so unhappy with her, then stop listening to the show. There are plenty of other tech talk shows out there. All of the whiners and Natali bashers certainly aren't helping the situation by posting your petulant remarks. You just give this show and its loyal fans a horrible reputation.

Most of the posts in the AntiNatali thread are defending her
by kwahhn / February 9, 2009 5:11 AM PST
In reply to: amusing

And so far it's small number of folks (i've counted 5-6 so far) who are posting their displeasure over and over).

I find that interesting.

You may...
by paintguru / February 10, 2009 8:59 AM PST

....want to recount in that thread.

(NT) Sorry, 12 now. Hardly a majority.
by kwahhn / February 10, 2009 10:42 AM PST
In reply to: You may...
Natali, keep up the good work!
by ktreb / February 7, 2009 7:12 AM PST

And for all the haters out there, hating Natali won't bring Molly back.

That's not the point
by Tracer Bullet / February 8, 2009 2:46 AM PST

I respect Molly's decision to cut back her BOL hosting. Natali doesn't fit into the show, and there are several other people that would.

and perhaps they can't...
by ktreb / February 8, 2009 3:13 AM PST
In reply to: That's not the point

...commit to the daily Buzz. I still think Natali is doing a great job (which is the point of this thread), considering that she is on the East coast. And she has improved by leaps and bounds since she first came to CNET.

Really?
by actualeyes / February 9, 2009 2:43 AM PST
In reply to: That's not the point

"Natali doesn't fit into the show, and there are several other people that would."

How about some names?

Better Replacements
by drhjr / February 9, 2009 4:47 AM PST
In reply to: Really?

Rafe Needleman, Brian Cooley or possibly even Brian Tong.

Or Better Yet,
by drhjr / February 9, 2009 5:33 AM PST
In reply to: Better Replacements

Leo! Happy

Yep.
by Tracer Bullet / February 10, 2009 3:37 AM PST
In reply to: Better Replacements

When the guest host thing started I remember thinking that Natali was the only one that DIDN'T work on the show. And they go and make her the new co-host... go figure.

The 'Natalie you're doing a wonderful job' Thread
by wizkids32 / February 8, 2009 6:10 AM PST

I like Natalie she is a great addition to BOL since Molly is gone she fits with the boys so lets keep this going that Natalie is good.

Thumbs up!
by fbbbb / February 9, 2009 3:30 AM PST

She doesn't have the edge of Molly (but then, who does) but as a regular Tekzilla watcher Veronica's slightly strained voice still occasionally sets my teeth on edge.

*Pause while the V Army tramples over me, and moves on*

Natali has a very smooth voice. Jason is 'regular bloke' voice with no nasty edges, and Tom has 'polished announcer' voice. I find BOL a pleasure to listen now.

We just need someone else to get angry. Jason and Natali both seem too nice, Tom's too professional, and Cooley's a ham. What's Dan Ackerman like when he's riled up?

No Rants Required
by drhjr / February 9, 2009 5:02 AM PST
In reply to: Thumbs up!

This isn't about rants or getting angry, it's about thoughtful insight. Tom can analyze and give the history of the story, Jason can give you a funny story about whatever they're talking about and Natali can......ummmm.....antagonize and alienate the guest host.

Natali is great!
by Vance14 / February 12, 2009 8:55 AM PST

As I said elsewhere, I am a very long-term BOL-er, I have seen all the changes, and I think the current mix is very possibly the most entertaining of the lot.

Veronica was good, Molly was good, Natali is good. Now, if Tom leaves, I am outa here! :0)

