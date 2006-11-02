Speakeasy forum

THE MODEL OF A MAJOR MODERN DEMOCRAT

by Mark5019 / November 2, 2006 6:49 AM PST

November 2, 2006 -- John Kerry did a full-frontal weasel yesterday, apologizing to anyone "who was offended" by his latest slurs on America's young fighting forces.

He especially regretted that his remarks were "misinterpreted."

Misinterpreted?

Here's what he said Monday evening at a junior-college campaign rally for California Democrats: "You know, education, if you make the most of it, you study hard, you do your homework and you make an effort to be smart, you can do well. If you don't, you get stuck in Iraq."

It's hard to take those words any way other than literally: If you're serving in Iraq, you're an idiot.

Still, Kerry claimed that it was a "botched joke." In what the Kerry camp released yesterday as the prepared text of his remarks, Kerry supposedly meant to say:

"It's great to be here with college students. I can't overstress the importance of a great education. Do you know where you end up if you don't study, if you aren't smart, if you're intellectually lazy? You end up getting us stuck in a war in Iraq. Just ask President Bush."

Hmm.

As Vice President **** Cheney said yesterday, "I guess we didn't get the nuance. He was for the joke before he was against it."

Or, rather, the tens of thousands of young Americans in Iraq were morons before they were magnificent.

It is, of course, rather droll to hear John Kerry belittle the intelligence of George W. Bush - given that the future president got better grades at Yale than the future senator.

In any event, late yesterday Kerry posted his "apology" on his Web site - thus obviating the need to take questions in public:

"As a combat veteran, I want to make it clear to anyone in uniform and to their loved ones: My poorly stated joke at a rally was not about, and never intended to refer to, any troop.

http://www.nypost.com/seven/11022006/postopinion/editorials/the_model_of_a_major_modern_democrat_editorials_.htm?page=0

