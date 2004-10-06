?The Marriage Debate and Polygamy?

It doesn't seem that polygamy is the problem here. The argument seems to be against polygamists. These people would be bad spouses no matter how many people they married. It would do Utah well to tighten up all of it's marriage rules. They could start by raising the age of consent to 17 or 18. That's still too young to be getting hitched, but if I picked 28 there'd be much screaming.
Dan
The pig is now greased and running with reference to marriage traditions in the U.S.
The Women's Religious Liberties Union, established in 1998, gathered to protest newspaper and television depictions they say paint all polygamists as incestuous, misogynous and abusive to women and children.
But their real target, said the Tribune, is a 1935 Utah law that turned bigamy into a felony instead of a misdemeanor, and a clause that makes an outlaw of any person who "cohabits with another person."
They are not alone. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah told the paper that it plans to back the group's challenge to Utah's bigamy law.
Several prosecutions and lawsuits against polygamists, now pending in Utah, are notable for the constitutional defenses that have been - or could be -- raised.
Of course the decision is in the hands of the state of Utah, unless of course the Supreme Court again undermines the ability of the state to regulate marriage ethics.