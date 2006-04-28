the LG CU320 or the Sony Ericcson W600i?

W600i HANDS DOWN !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Which phone is better regarding call quality, functionality, reception, features, etc.? Let me know if anyone has these phones what they think of them
CNET's forum on cell phones is the best source for help, troubleshooting tips, and buying advice from a community of experts. Discussions include mobile phones and smart phones, choosing a service provider, bluetooth headsets, ring tones, and other phone-related questions.
Which phone is better regarding call quality, functionality, reception, features, etc.? Let me know if anyone has these phones what they think of them
I prefer the SE because of its cool swivel design and exchangeable covers. And its discreet external antenna gets great reception and call quality. It's also very easy to use and it?s full of nice features like a 1.3 megapixel camera. It is a little big, though. But it doesn't have 3G so the LG wins if you want video calling.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.