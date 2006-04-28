Phones forum

General discussion

the LG CU320 or the Sony Ericcson W600i?

by i_q_many / April 28, 2006 9:47 AM PDT

Which phone is better regarding call quality, functionality, reception, features, etc.? Let me know if anyone has these phones what they think of them

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: the LG CU320 or the Sony Ericcson W600i?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: the LG CU320 or the Sony Ericcson W600i?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
You should know
by unclegee1 / April 28, 2006 1:28 PM PDT

W600i HANDS DOWN !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
W600 is better
by alrodlop / April 29, 2006 5:38 AM PDT

I prefer the SE because of its cool swivel design and exchangeable covers. And its discreet external antenna gets great reception and call quality. It's also very easy to use and it?s full of nice features like a 1.3 megapixel camera. It is a little big, though. But it doesn't have 3G so the LG wins if you want video calling.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.