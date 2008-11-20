The killer frost for global warming

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
After all, you are the one who keeps claiming all this evidence exists... all this research debunking the myth of GW... yet all you ever show us is bloggers arguing about the accuracy of statistics.
Quit depending on Ed to side track the conversation when your assertions go south. Start giving us posts about the scientists who have research that supports your views, instead of all these posts that basically are always saying the other guy is wrong.
You have repeatedly claimed the science is there. Show me the science !
Critic keeps claiming the science disproving CO2 as a cause for GW is there... yet keeps feeding us National Inquirer style rebuttals as proof. Of course... he used to claim that there was no GW at all... but got off that carnival ride some time back.
As for... "I have nothing to prove, since I am not asserting anything" ? Sorry Ed, that won't fly here. Mainly because you and Critic have repeatedly claimed there is science to back up your assertions that the GW crowd is wrong.
I want to believe so I believe ? Pure cow droppings from a weak position.
I don't know what to believe. The GW crowd keeps throwing scientific research at us claiming it proves their side. You and yours keep throwing op/ed pieces at us claiming there is better science that disproves the first group.
Well... show me the science !
Actually ?read? this:
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6130_102-0.html?forumID=50&threadID=317194&messageID=2911619&tag=forums06;forum-threads
Is there something not ?scientific? enough for you?
Do you doubt the author?s credentials to write this?
Do you need to see his raw data and research for you to review to validate it?
Just because YOU think you are overeducated, doesn?t mean the rest of the planet is dimmer then a box of hammers.
I have posted a plethora of valid research by eminently qualified people. Because YOU choose not to read it, understand it, or accept it, does not make it less so.
You are asking people to prove a negative. That's quite a difference from presenting information that questions a positive.
Consider ulcers. For many years, the cause was said to be stress and there were no end of scientific papers that justified that link according to those papers.
Then along came Robin Warren and Barry Marshall, who showed that it was in fact the result of an infection of the stomach caused by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. For this they won the Nobel prize.
See the comparison to the CO2 and Global Warming link papers? Two people produced a study that invalidated that knee-deep pile of studies that showed another cause. That's the problem with statements like stress is the cause of ulcers or CO2 is the cause of Global warming, one paper can call into question a cause and effect "rule" and return it to the category of "theory".
Critic repeatedly presents op/ed pieces as science. Furthermore, he has made repeated claims that there is science refuting every claim by GW activists AND the scientists who support this position.
He should have no problem backing up his claims by limiting his threads to this area, rather than posting repeatedly from op/ed pieces and links.
In this case, he has made the claims... in this case, by his own argument, he should be the one to prove his position.
That line of reasoning won't work, Grim. Take the ulcer situation to which I referred. The studies about stress being the cause were "scientific".
In the case of Global Warming, there are scientific views on both sides of the question. Slapping a label of "op/ed" on views by one side of the question by another side does not automatically invalidate the other views and make the other labeling side's view valid.
Numbers are important in something like an election, but when the subject is scientific studies things like the ulcer work of Robin Warren and Barry Marshall show that number of studies on a particular side of a question is not the final word on something.
all but the last 200 years were before the industrial revolution without man putting a noticeable amount of CO2 in the air. So some 4,599,999,800 years of those 4.6 billion years aren't relevant to the issue of human global warming. So they can't be counter to it either.
Let's take another example: knowing that your garden gets dry and wet naturally without your involvment doesn't prove (or disprove) that it gets wetter when you spray water on it in the dry Florida summer.
That's a clear analogy: my garden has been dryer and wetter by nature for hundreds of years, so that "proves" that my applying water doesn't have any influence on it. Compare with: my climate has been changing for billions of year by nature, so that "proves" that man don't have any influence on it.
Both assertions are false for the same reason: there might be more than one factor involved and any observation on one of those doesn't say anything about other factors. It's so easy to understand.
Kees
Kees
