The killer frost for global warming

all but the last 200 years were before the industrial revolution without man putting a noticeable amount of CO2 in the air. So some 4,599,999,800 years of those 4.6 billion years aren't relevant to the issue of human global warming. So they can't be counter to it either.



Let's take another example: knowing that your garden gets dry and wet naturally without your involvment doesn't prove (or disprove) that it gets wetter when you spray water on it in the dry Florida summer.



That's a clear analogy: my garden has been dryer and wetter by nature for hundreds of years, so that "proves" that my applying water doesn't have any influence on it. Compare with: my climate has been changing for billions of year by nature, so that "proves" that man don't have any influence on it.

Both assertions are false for the same reason: there might be more than one factor involved and any observation on one of those doesn't say anything about other factors. It's so easy to understand.



Kees

