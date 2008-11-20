Speakeasy forum

The killer frost for global warming

by critic411 / November 20, 2008 9:52 PM PST
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2008/nov/21/the-killer-frost-for-global-warming/

"Turn up the heat, somebody. The globe is freezing. Even Al Gore is looking for an extra blanket. Winter has barely come to the northern latitudes and already we've got bigger goosebumps than usual. So far the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports 63 record snowfalls in the United States, 115 lowest-ever temperatures for the month. Only 44 Octobers over the past 114 years have been cooler than this last one."

"Man's notion that his science can realign the stars, adjust the orbit of planets and reorganize the universe leads him to say silly things and assert goofy claims. Saying silly things and asserting goofy claims is usually harmless as entertainment, so long as the claims are subjected to rigorous analysis and debate. But contrarian arguments about global warming, climate change and freezing heat are not tolerated by the scientists with an uneasy grip on the research money."
(NT) What do you think we should do?
by JP Bill / November 20, 2008 9:54 PM PST
Demand our money back from global warming researchers
by James Denison / November 20, 2008 10:31 PM PST

That ought to cool things off Wink

That means getting the money back...
by grimgraphix / November 21, 2008 12:25 AM PST

... from the respected scientists who are working to prove there is no global warming.

All 3 of them !?!?!

Wink

There are many more....
by EdHannigan / November 21, 2008 12:37 AM PST

Who have NOT drunk the Kool-Aid and who are NOT reaping the huge Global Warming scam bucks.

NO !!!!
by critic411 / November 21, 2008 12:39 AM PST

Go with it !!!

If it took only 3 qualified "Skeptics" to debunk the lie, think of how weak the lie was to begin with !!

You go with it, matt
by grimgraphix / November 21, 2008 12:50 AM PST
After all, you are the one who keeps claiming all this evidence exists... all this research debunking the myth of GW... yet all you ever show us is bloggers arguing about the accuracy of statistics.

Quit depending on Ed to side track the conversation when your assertions go south. Start giving us posts about the scientists who have research that supports your views, instead of all these posts that basically are always saying the other guy is wrong.

You have repeatedly claimed the science is there. Show me the science !

You seem to forget...
by EdHannigan / November 21, 2008 12:58 AM PST
it is up to the ones asserting something to prove it; not up to skeptics to prove a negative.

But, plenty of real scientific evidence has been presented for your selective ignoring.

You want to believe, so you believe

OH THANK YOU ED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by critic411 / November 21, 2008 1:01 AM PST
For saving me again !!!

What would I do without you????

One dollar please...
by EdHannigan / November 21, 2008 1:03 AM PST

-chuckle-

One dollar?
by JP Bill / November 21, 2008 1:06 AM PST
Chump change

Thank you for proving my assertion.
by grimgraphix / November 21, 2008 1:20 AM PST

You would have nothing to post... if it wasn't for your smarmy one liners.

Show me the science critic... or quit hanging out in cow pastures collecting cow patties with the idea you can sell it to us as scientific gold.

You mean like the op/ed piece that started this post ?
by grimgraphix / November 21, 2008 1:17 AM PST
Critic keeps claiming the science disproving CO2 as a cause for GW is there... yet keeps feeding us National Inquirer style rebuttals as proof. Of course... he used to claim that there was no GW at all... but got off that carnival ride some time back.

As for... "I have nothing to prove, since I am not asserting anything" ? Sorry Ed, that won't fly here. Mainly because you and Critic have repeatedly claimed there is science to back up your assertions that the GW crowd is wrong.

I want to believe so I believe ? Pure cow droppings from a weak position.

I don't know what to believe. The GW crowd keeps throwing scientific research at us claiming it proves their side. You and yours keep throwing op/ed pieces at us claiming there is better science that disproves the first group.

Well... show me the science !

I don?t suppose you
by critic411 / November 21, 2008 1:49 AM PST

Actually ?read? this:

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6130_102-0.html?forumID=50&threadID=317194&messageID=2911619&tag=forums06;forum-threads


Is there something not ?scientific? enough for you?
Do you doubt the author?s credentials to write this?
Do you need to see his raw data and research for you to review to validate it?

Just because YOU think you are overeducated, doesn?t mean the rest of the planet is dimmer then a box of hammers.


I have posted a plethora of valid research by eminently qualified people. Because YOU choose not to read it, understand it, or accept it, does not make it less so.

You post op/ed after op/ed after op/ed...
by grimgraphix / November 21, 2008 1:58 AM PST
interspersed with the occasional blog.

Since all this science exists... you should have no problem post 3 or 4 treads a day that are nothing but science debunking GW, right?

Well, quit wasting our time and let us see you do it !

Consider something, Grim...
by J. Vega / November 21, 2008 2:12 AM PST

You are asking people to prove a negative. That's quite a difference from presenting information that questions a positive.
Consider ulcers. For many years, the cause was said to be stress and there were no end of scientific papers that justified that link according to those papers.
Then along came Robin Warren and Barry Marshall, who showed that it was in fact the result of an infection of the stomach caused by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. For this they won the Nobel prize.
See the comparison to the CO2 and Global Warming link papers? Two people produced a study that invalidated that knee-deep pile of studies that showed another cause. That's the problem with statements like stress is the cause of ulcers or CO2 is the cause of Global warming, one paper can call into question a cause and effect "rule" and return it to the category of "theory".

op/ed is not science...
by grimgraphix / November 21, 2008 2:18 AM PST

Critic repeatedly presents op/ed pieces as science. Furthermore, he has made repeated claims that there is science refuting every claim by GW activists AND the scientists who support this position.

He should have no problem backing up his claims by limiting his threads to this area, rather than posting repeatedly from op/ed pieces and links.

In this case, he has made the claims... in this case, by his own argument, he should be the one to prove his position.

That won't work, Grim...
by J. Vega / November 21, 2008 2:41 AM PST

That line of reasoning won't work, Grim. Take the ulcer situation to which I referred. The studies about stress being the cause were "scientific".
In the case of Global Warming, there are scientific views on both sides of the question. Slapping a label of "op/ed" on views by one side of the question by another side does not automatically invalidate the other views and make the other labeling side's view valid.
Numbers are important in something like an election, but when the subject is scientific studies things like the ulcer work of Robin Warren and Barry Marshall show that number of studies on a particular side of a question is not the final word on something.

(NT) who is Matt?
by oldie and goody / November 21, 2008 2:48 AM PST
But...
by EdHannigan / November 20, 2008 10:36 PM PST

The Solar Minimum seems to be coming to an end, so the cooling may be ending!


NO ONE KNOWS!

NO ONE KNOWS!
by critic411 / November 20, 2008 10:39 PM PST
Maybe.

But we do know, it ain't human induced CO2 !!!

Of course it isn't CO2.
by Kees Bakker / November 21, 2008 2:50 AM PST
CO2 produces warming, not cooling.

Without all that CO2 we put in the air the last 200 years it would be MUCH colder now than it is.

Kees

Oh really?????
by critic411 / November 21, 2008 3:56 AM PST

There ain't no valid research that proves that!!!

There is no valid research ...
by Kees Bakker / November 21, 2008 3:58 AM PST
that proves the opposite either. We can't simply get all that CO2 out of the air overnight and study the effect.

Let's consider it undecided and a draw. Do you agree with that?

Kees

(NT) No, I don't agree with that.
by critic411 / November 21, 2008 4:13 AM PST
(NT) Then you might care to show the valid research?
by Kees Bakker / November 21, 2008 4:15 AM PST
NOPE,NOPE,NOPE,NOPE
by critic411 / November 21, 2008 4:47 AM PST

YOU are trying to assert something that is counter to 4.6 billion years of history(planet warms and cools without consideration to human invovlement).

It is up to YOU to prove YOUR theory.

I do realize YOU are the "nuanced" one.

Out of those 4.6 billion years ...
by Kees Bakker / November 21, 2008 5:07 AM PST
all but the last 200 years were before the industrial revolution without man putting a noticeable amount of CO2 in the air. So some 4,599,999,800 years of those 4.6 billion years aren't relevant to the issue of human global warming. So they can't be counter to it either.

Let's take another example: knowing that your garden gets dry and wet naturally without your involvment doesn't prove (or disprove) that it gets wetter when you spray water on it in the dry Florida summer.

That's a clear analogy: my garden has been dryer and wetter by nature for hundreds of years, so that "proves" that my applying water doesn't have any influence on it. Compare with: my climate has been changing for billions of year by nature, so that "proves" that man don't have any influence on it.
Both assertions are false for the same reason: there might be more than one factor involved and any observation on one of those doesn't say anything about other factors. It's so easy to understand.

Kees
Kees

Childishly FALSE logic on your part
by gearup / November 22, 2008 4:35 AM PST
Because there are naturally occurring warming and cooling cycles does NOT mean that there cannot be induced cycles too. So enough of this nonsense already!

Yes
by critic411 / November 22, 2008 4:44 AM PST

Enough of your nonsense.
If someone comes up with a theory that counters KNOWN FACTS,It is up to that person to prove it.

I agree with the idea of enough with the nonsense.

Sorry for this late response.
by Kees Bakker / November 28, 2008 2:34 AM PST
I was overseas.

If someone (that's you) doesn't come up with any theory to explain his observations, it's up to that someone (that's you) to prove that that not-existing theory is right. Which obviously is impossible to do.
So: exit critic from the scientific scene.

Kees

