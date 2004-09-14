The hearings on this are going to be something.

Bill Maher was on Larry King last night and he put it pretty well. He said that what we just don't seem to "get" is that Arabs don't care about freedom or democracy -- they believe their freedom will come in the next life, and that this one is for the practice of their faith. As he put it, it's more important to them that women not be allowed to wear mini-skirts than it is to be able to vote.
"So, Mr. Secretary, things are pretty much in the ol' crapper in Iraq, aren't they?"
"That is correct, Senator."
This reprogramming exercise is a recognition that Paul Bremer, the former U.S.-appointed administrator in Iraq, the Coalition Provisional Authority and the U.S. military got the first year of the coalition occupation in Iraq fundamentally wrong. It is a also a de facto recognition that the neoconservative goals set for restructuring Iraq can never be achieved.
Dan