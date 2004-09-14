Speakeasy forum

The hearings on this are going to be something.

by Dan McC / September 14, 2004 6:42 AM PDT
Re: The hearings on this are going to be something.
by Josh K / September 14, 2004 6:58 AM PDT

Bill Maher was on Larry King last night and he put it pretty well. He said that what we just don't seem to "get" is that Arabs don't care about freedom or democracy -- they believe their freedom will come in the next life, and that this one is for the practice of their faith. As he put it, it's more important to them that women not be allowed to wear mini-skirts than it is to be able to vote.

Re: The hearings on this are going to be something.
by EdH / September 14, 2004 9:36 AM PDT

Yeah, they don't feel pain like we do either, right? So let's give it back to Saddam.

Can you say "racism", Mr. Maher?

Re: The hearings on this are going to be something.
by Josh K / September 14, 2004 11:09 PM PDT

A recent poll showed that 80% of Iraqis -- 80% -- hoped to see an Islamic government established there. It's tragically analagous to what happened in Vietnam, where we also fought to give them a form of government that the majority of the people simply didn't want.

So?
by dirtyrich / September 14, 2004 12:16 PM PDT

Yes, one should expect them to be able to foresee every challenge in trying to rebuild a nation. And then, when they realize what changes need to be made, lets criticize them for not coming up with it in the first place.
Personally, I woulda gotten it right the first time because I would have had use of my Dummies Guide to Nation Building book.

Re: So?
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / September 14, 2004 1:18 PM PDT
In reply to: So?

Hi, DR.

No, this is what happens when less than two months before an invasion you transfer peace planning from the Department of State (which had been expertly planning for the peace for over a year) to the DoD, which immediately throws out the previous plan and has a bunch of generals with no civil government experience design a new plan from scratch. As Rummy sewed, so we are reaping.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

And as long as we can...............
by Del McMullen / September 14, 2004 6:08 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: So?

......point the finger...find someone to blame from
the "other" political party....we've done our job.

It's not how do we fix it....it's Konkel style....
blame some one(s).

Re: So?
by Dan McC / September 15, 2004 1:51 AM PDT
In reply to: So?

Bush doesn't read, so you would have been way ahead of him.

Dan

Why do you feel the need ...
by Evie / September 15, 2004 1:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: So?

... to make such idiotic statements as this?

Re: Why do you feel the need ...
by Josh K / September 15, 2004 1:56 AM PDT

What's idiotic about it, Evie? Bush himself has said he doesn't read the papers; he gets his news fed to him by staffers.

Doesn't read the papers ...
by Evie / September 15, 2004 2:13 AM PDT

... is not the same as doesn't read. Your description of being "fed" the news is equally filled with intent to belittle.

Re: Doesn't read the papers ...
by Josh K / September 15, 2004 2:44 AM PDT

What would you prefer to "fed?" "Briefed?" Point is that all he apparently gets is what is told to him by his staff.

We know he reads though. I've seen him thumbing through "My Pet Goat."

Devil

How many parers do you read Josh?
by Edward ODaniel / September 15, 2004 8:25 AM PDT

and how many have the same left bias to every story?

Bush obviously does not like reading fiction as much as some of the rest of us do.

By the way, have YOU read "My Pet Goat"? NO? Then is it fair to say that you don't read and got the info "fed" to you by Michael Moore?

EVERY president (as well as business leaders and Military leaders) rely more on facts from staff reports garnered first hand than from news stories based on the ideas and understandings of a reporter who generally has little subject matter knowledge (and increasingly less journalistic talent) but the ability to write what sells. They are generally briefed on current events from assorted papers and the briefings include Pogo, and Calvin's latest.

More to the point, Josh.
by Dan McC / September 15, 2004 10:52 PM PDT

How many cereal boxes do you read? I'll bet you a dollar you don't read as many as the president does.

So there.

Dan

Re: More to the point, Josh.
by Josh K / September 15, 2004 11:06 PM PDT

Not that many, to be honest, but I promise that if elected President of the United States, I'll do better.

