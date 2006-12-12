Computer Help forum

General discussion

the graphics of my icons are all missing...

by DjAlkaline / December 12, 2006 12:45 PM PST

Hi, I have a strange problem, none of the graphics of my icons are displayed properly. For ex. on my desktop, all my icons are there including recycle bin, just most of the images for them are not right. The images displayed are a white sheet of paper with a window box inside.(Unknown file type image) I changed the icon image in properties to anything else and it still will not apply it. I also reset all folders in the folder options which didnt fix the problem. This is occurring in my folder icons too which is confusing. They still open and everything, and all my folders are in tact, they just all look the same. I tried system restore twice to no avail... Is this a virus? PLZ HELP! -Joe

here is an image of what my C:\ drive looks like... All of those icons should be folders!

http://www.geocities.com/djalkaline2/window.jpg

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: the graphics of my icons are all missing...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: the graphics of my icons are all missing...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: the graphics of my icons are all missing...
by Tufenuf / December 12, 2006 7:05 PM PST

Joe, Start your computer in SAFE mode then restart it in Normal mode. This will rebuild the iconcache.db file and may correct the icon problem.

How to Start Windows in Safe Mode
http://www.pchell.com/support/safemode.shtml

If the Safe mode/restart in Normal mode doesn't correct the problem your max iconcache may need to be increased. Go to the link below and scroll down to line 166 right colum and download the "Add Icon Cache Size to Folder Options/View" .reg file. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt. This will give you 4 icon cache choices under the View tab in Folder Options. You can experiment with the choices starting with the smallest first. See if this corrects your problem.

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm

Tufenuf

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PROBLEM SOLVED!!! THANKS!!!
by DjAlkaline / December 13, 2006 12:13 AM PST

PROBLEM FIXED!!! I restarted in safe mode, and my icons were all back, but then when I restarted back to normal the icons were all gone again. I then downloaded that icon .reg file, installed it, and used all 4 settings w/o luck. After this, I then restarted into safe mode, played with the 4 settings a little, then went back to normal and IT WORKED!!! Thank you so much Tufenuf! I owe you one!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Glad it's fixed & Thanks for posting back.
by Tufenuf / December 13, 2006 1:45 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.