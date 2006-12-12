the graphics of my icons are all missing...

Joe, Start your computer in SAFE mode then restart it in Normal mode. This will rebuild the iconcache.db file and may correct the icon problem.
How to Start Windows in Safe Mode
http://www.pchell.com/support/safemode.shtml
If the Safe mode/restart in Normal mode doesn't correct the problem your max iconcache may need to be increased. Go to the link below and scroll down to line 166 right colum and download the "Add Icon Cache Size to Folder Options/View" .reg file. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt. This will give you 4 icon cache choices under the View tab in Folder Options. You can experiment with the choices starting with the smallest first. See if this corrects your problem.
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
Tufenuf
Hi, I have a strange problem, none of the graphics of my icons are displayed properly. For ex. on my desktop, all my icons are there including recycle bin, just most of the images for them are not right. The images displayed are a white sheet of paper with a window box inside.(Unknown file type image) I changed the icon image in properties to anything else and it still will not apply it. I also reset all folders in the folder options which didnt fix the problem. This is occurring in my folder icons too which is confusing. They still open and everything, and all my folders are in tact, they just all look the same. I tried system restore twice to no avail... Is this a virus? PLZ HELP! -Joe
here is an image of what my C:\ drive looks like... All of those icons should be folders!
http://www.geocities.com/djalkaline2/window.jpg