The Germans have a word for it but...

by gearup / January 24, 2005 7:13 AM PST
The Germans have a word for it but...
23 total posts
I don't suppose it
by JP Bill / January 24, 2005 11:25 AM PST

ever occurred to them

the dogs may have eaten a flag

what do you expect from them
by Mark5019 / January 24, 2005 11:38 AM PST
In reply to: I don't suppose it

are maybe they eat dreck

dreck?
by JP Bill / January 24, 2005 12:37 PM PST

maybe they eat dreck

Now...
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / January 24, 2005 12:23 PM PST

...that poop sticking flags is not very nice. If they are angry at somebody and want to express that feeling - then put the picture in it.

The American Flag or any flag does not symbolize just one man.


cl

(NT) (NT) Great post CL.
by Ziks511 / January 24, 2005 8:42 PM PST
In reply to: Now...
Thanks Rob...
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / January 24, 2005 9:08 PM PST
In reply to: (NT) Great post CL.

I had a similar experience during the protest that took place here last year. One group of middle-aged adults were stumping on the American flag. I could not resist and told them exactly what I quoted in my earlier post.

One individual said, "Do you support the Americans?" I was at least expecting them to ask me if I supported G.W.B., it would have been a quick easy answer.

Anyways, I said, "I happened to be an American too".

The moment I said that, few of them said, "Then go back to America!" Ting! ring! ring! ring! My thinking cap reminded of some bubbleheads I knew

With a grin, I said, "I plan on vacationing sometime this year." I didn't want to say anymore, since I was there to take photos


cl

2000-3000 piles of poo?
by Jerry562 / January 24, 2005 7:08 PM PST

Boy, I heard they were full of it but that proves it.

I know the lyric says "Now they know how many holes it takes
by Ziks511 / January 24, 2005 8:45 PM PST

to fill the Albert Hall" but counting all that scheisse is taking it a bit far.

Dreck is so much nicer a word don't you think?

Rob Boyter

(NT) (NT) i thought so
by Mark5019 / January 24, 2005 9:39 PM PST
(NT) (NT) yup they take dreck in and pass it out
by Mark5019 / January 24, 2005 9:23 PM PST
(NT) (NT)Tiz stealth U.S. Colonialism, 1 dog poop pile at a time
by Catgic / January 24, 2005 8:53 PM PST
re
by MKay / January 24, 2005 9:37 PM PST

My oldest son and his wife had an exchange student from Germany, during the eighties and when he first came he let us know in no uncertain terms the the US was his last choice. The time came for him to go back and he did not want to go. He was told he had to and he took off. They finally had to get immigration out to catch him as his parents were sure the Americans had brain washed him. Well he finally was sent back and we have not heard from him since .It just seems to me that their press does not relate a real honest depiction of the US. They have also had children from Japan and Sweeden whom we still exchange greeting with. We are not depicted as we really are in some countries.

9/11 lifted the curtain for a short time on how
by gearup / January 24, 2005 9:51 PM PST
In reply to: re

the rest of the world lives. Things we take for granted,like a supermarket every few blocks are unheard of even in countries we consider "civilized". Our "standard of living" is so alien and out of reach for the rest of the world they cannot begin to imagine what it is like here and when exposed to the actuality are stunned by it.

I had a Russian ex patriot ( a psychiatrist) tell me that the richness and availability of goods surrounding the hospital we both worked in was nothing short of miraculous. It was a public hospital owned by the City of NY (NYHHC) and as such was in a "depressed" area!

But there were at least 3 supermarkets within walking distance..any one of which,she said, would be the shopping showplace in any but the biggest city in her country!

Especially the concept of suburbs ...
by Evie / January 24, 2005 10:29 PM PST

... in Ukraine, though not like our cities, you have a somewhat similar life in urban areas. Both my FIL's new wife and the last priest's wife were city folk, and the pictures of their homes there were surprisingly opulent. But if you are not a city person, you live in "soloh" -- very rural, no running water, you have the chickens and a few farm animals raised for food, and the homes are better described as shacks. There's really not much in between. I've always found the pictures of Ukrainian weddings where there is a Western connection to be rather humorous. My FIL's neighbor has sent a half dozen wedding gowns over the years to distant relatives. They take pictures in front of the "house", the bride in a satin frilly dress, the groom in his best suit but no tuxedo, and everyone else in their usual dress and Grandma sporting the scarf. Standing on a dirt road/"yard".

A Hitler Youth
by Angeline Booher / January 25, 2005 1:18 AM PST

I worked in a public hospital (parkland- where President Kennedy died) in the early 60's. A German doctor was there for a residency in OB-GYN.

He tossed the word "pig" around to describe those he didn't like, which wasn't many American. My husband and I decided to invite him to our house for dinner. he finally accepted, and was there on several occasions.

We learned he had been a Hitler Youth. He was in the British sector, and his father, a college teacher, was imprisoned by the British. (He was a Nazi.)

He said there were some days of letting his sector know that the "liberators" were coming. He said he honestly expected men to ride in on white horses. When they did arrive, he was shocked and surprised to see that they were "just soldiers".

He then said something that I still think about. "Do not ever leave Germany! We'll do it again! "

Angeline


click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

When we were in Britain there was an interview and article
by Ziks511 / January 25, 2005 3:29 AM PST
In reply to: A Hitler Youth

in (I think) the Guardian, the great newspaper in England. It dealt with one of the doctors still living who killed mentally handicapped children by lethal injections, not all of which were mere doses of narcotics, some of which were quite horrific in their effects. He talked about it all to the interviewer in quite a matter of fact manner, with no sign of embarrassment or guilt or remorse. In the midst of it all his wife who was sitting in the room burst out "Oh, it makes me ashamed to be a German" and ran from the room.

I don't know if the Germans would try to do it again but certainly the corruption was not rooted out by the war and the war trials. There are still those there who revere the good old days when everyone feared Germany, and it is also true in parts of Austria as Joerg Heider has made clear.

Rob Boyter

(Shudder !)
by Angeline Booher / January 25, 2005 3:55 AM PST

I did a Google search ny typing in "German neo-nazis", and there were more hits than I cared for. Sad

This article is current.

While Berlin considered the NPD an "anti-constitutional organisation", a government spokesman said, the constitutional court's refusal to outlaw it in 2003 would make any further attempt to ban it difficult.

http://news.ft.com/cms/s/5387748c-6e76-11d9-a60a-00000e2511c8.html

I assume it is the same as here. We have our share of them.

In the Czech Republic:

German neo-Nazis 'live out their SS fantasies' in the Czech Republic

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/main.jhtml?xml=/news/2005/01/09/wnazi09.xml&sSheet=/news/2005/01/09/ixworld.html

Then I remember that radical extremists have been around for generations, but the world has survived in spite of them, though with great cost at times.

Angeline


click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

(NT) (NT) Doesn't anyone pick up after their dogs there?
by Diana Forum moderator / January 25, 2005 12:12 AM PST
of course they do
by jonah jones / January 25, 2005 1:13 AM PST

but first they have someone mark the 'spot' with a flag....


.

(NT) (NT) Just curious, Whats the German word for it? :)
by Dragon / January 25, 2005 12:17 AM PST
(NT) (NT) dreck :)
by Mark5019 / January 25, 2005 12:47 AM PST
probably something "friendly" like....
by jonah jones / January 25, 2005 2:08 AM PST

americanische leibensroom/heimplatz
(american living room/area.homestead)
eine kleine scheise fur mankind und eine grosse politiche act fur eine deutche scheisekopf....
(one small piece of sh*t for mankind, and a big political protest for a german sh*t head)

.

and if you get the gist, i hope you'll understand i'm not asking for spelling corrections...

.

