The Germans have a word for it but...

... in Ukraine, though not like our cities, you have a somewhat similar life in urban areas. Both my FIL's new wife and the last priest's wife were city folk, and the pictures of their homes there were surprisingly opulent. But if you are not a city person, you live in "soloh" -- very rural, no running water, you have the chickens and a few farm animals raised for food, and the homes are better described as shacks. There's really not much in between. I've always found the pictures of Ukrainian weddings where there is a Western connection to be rather humorous. My FIL's neighbor has sent a half dozen wedding gowns over the years to distant relatives. They take pictures in front of the "house", the bride in a satin frilly dress, the groom in his best suit but no tuxedo, and everyone else in their usual dress and Grandma sporting the scarf. Standing on a dirt road/"yard".