the file 'asms' on windows xp pro sp3 cd is needed

It should be on the windows xp pro sp3 cd, anyway, that is what you write. What cd are you using to install from? Maybe it's damaged or you need a new cd drive?
The Windows XP install CD doesn't need other CD's if doing a clean install on an empty disk from a good disk on a good drive. So something is wrong with you.
Kees
i reformatted drive c and d on my pc and installed windows xp professional but when it is installing windows it stopped because the file 'asms' is needed and i dont know where to find it. it's been 2 days since i reformat my pc and until now i cant find the needed file. please help me.