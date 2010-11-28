The Expendables wont play on Samsung bdp3600

Samsung forum

by richaree / November 28, 2010 8:41 AM PST

I upgraded my firmware to the newest Samsung version. Tried to reset the player and turned off BD live. The Expendables still wont play. The disk goes through the motions. Once it boots up the Disk menu pops up for a split second and the screen goes dark. The player has menu in the screen and that it. Trying to press play, FF, or any other button brings up the circle with a line through it. Any help would be appreciated. Also the disk is good. It plays with no problem in my sony bdps350 thats never needed updates.

