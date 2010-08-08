Some ISPs have us do this. It's the ISP's choice to configure their connection manually or not.
Dynamic IP allocation is a way of life as there are only so many addresses to go around.
Bob
I connect to the Internet via a home network [ADSL>ADSL Modem-router> Wireless router]. On my computer, I have to enter the DNS numbers as specified by the ISP at my wireless adapter, as otherwise, no Internet connection for me. IP is dynamic But, is that really necessary ? [The numbers are already entred to the modem and wireless router.] I have seen computers configured with IPs and DNSs being allocated by the ISP and yet, they are able to connect to the Internet [as stated above, mine won't]. They are also able to connect via free wifi hot spots installed, e.g. at airports. Why is that ? Thanks.
christy