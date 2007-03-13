Windows Vista forum

General discussion

"The Device Cannot Start (Code 10)"

by chrischick / March 13, 2007 1:09 PM PDT

I ahve a new Acer Aspire 380 sytem running vista, the first time I ahd this message pop up on Device Manager was when I found my dvd/cd drive wouldn't run, it was 2 weeks old. Brought it back to Best Buy, they scratched their collective head and loaded my ahrd drive's memory onto a new one.

Now 10 days after getting the new one, it throws this again, and drive doesn't work. Driver's installed, open/closes, reads nothing. I figured, the heck with BB, bought anew drive and installed it in the extra slot. Same damn code for this one????

So now I have two drives, both with a device connot start, code 10, anyone have any idea, before I smash this with a sledge.

frustrated,

chris

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: "The Device Cannot Start (Code 10)"
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: "The Device Cannot Start (Code 10)"
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
Code 10
by computergeek161 / January 5, 2008 10:54 AM PST

Im getting the same message but it is for the damn wireless card - Airnet- If you get anything let me know, I might be 15 years old but Im pretty damn smart
Thanks
Tyler Hempel

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So Did You???
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 6, 2008 2:16 AM PST
In reply to: Code 10

...follow the instructions in the response above your's? Did you try an updated driver/firmware for your wireless adapter/card? If you're connecting on your home wireless network, have you tried updating the firmware on your modem/router as well?

Since you've given us NO INFORMATION about your computer, it's tough for us to make any further guesses about a fix.. Since you're in the "Vista" forum, we can assume you're using Vista, but which one? Is it a laptop or desktop? (Yes, some desktop's have wireless as well.)

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
OPTIARC DVD RW AD-7530B ATA DEVICE SOFTWARE Error code 10
by Pochis275 / August 23, 2008 12:05 PM PDT
In reply to: So Did You???

I have the same problem and had to format my hard disc twice. This is the tird time and i am going crazy. I have an Acer Aspire 4720Z and the company ask me to take my laptop to their office and they will keep it for a week. Please, help me. It finds the software but cant start itor recognize it. HELP!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The short answer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 24, 2008 12:19 AM PDT

Use the same cure for code 10 as we did in XP. Type XP LOWERFILTERS CODE at google.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
didn?t work
by Pochis275 / August 24, 2008 2:23 AM PDT
In reply to: The short answer.

Thank you for your answer. I did it and it had no filters at all. I also tried uninstalling it and nothing happened. Any other sugestion please?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's very unusual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 24, 2008 2:26 AM PDT
In reply to: didn?t work

I've yet to find one without the upper and/or lowerfilters.

It's possible there are other issues such as a corrupt OS. Try using the restore DVD and then call it in under warranty if it fails. Remember I only have your posts to work with. That is there are CD/DVD emulators that can cause this but this and the other dozen software titles would mean I'd guess my way along. You can share a lot more.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you!
by Pochis275 / August 24, 2008 10:19 AM PDT
In reply to: That's very unusual.

Thank you Bob! I did what you said and its working right again. You are a genius!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm getting Code 10 on SanDisk Imagemate Reader
by kimghob / December 21, 2008 8:15 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you!

I have tryed just about everything, I've uninstalled the programs for my SanDisk ImageMate 8 in 1 Reader, reinstalled the programs, updated to the newest Downloads which was SDDR88 from SDDR55. I've tryed to Update the Drivers, but Windows Vista says it has the newest or best Generic Drives for this unit, which is Windows Drivers. I was trying to get my Photos off my Camera Memory Card, which is why I have been trying to figure out what is happening to my Reader.

I am now at loss as I now have in the Device Manager: Storage Volumes: Generic Volumes which is the Reader isn't working due to Code 10 and when I look at My Computer: Manage: Disk Management, Change Drive Letter and path: it says that the operation failed to complete because the Disk Management console view is not up-to-date. Refresh the view by using the refresh task. If the problem persists close the Disk Management console, then restart the Disk Management or Restart the computer.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I fixed the OPTIARC DVD RW AD-7530B ATA DEVICE SOFTWARE Err
by Tami.rae / March 10, 2009 12:55 PM PDT

It was an Apple Problem. Apple and Vista don't work together. I uninstalled all Apple products like ITUNES and restarted my computer. It was like magic. No more problems. I hope this saves someone all the hours it took me to fix this.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
same problem
by krdonaldson / October 14, 2009 1:25 PM PDT

I'm having the same problems. So does your fix mean that I can't reinstall itunes and other apple products after I take them off to get the driver working again or it will cause it to stop working again?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can't tell.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 14, 2009 11:27 PM PDT
In reply to: same problem

Here I'm using the above methods, removing CD emulators daily it seems but Apple iTunes has not been the cause for any machines I run into. That is you seem to be asking what the future holds.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.