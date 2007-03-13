"The Device Cannot Start (Code 10)"

I ahve a new Acer Aspire 380 sytem running vista, the first time I ahd this message pop up on Device Manager was when I found my dvd/cd drive wouldn't run, it was 2 weeks old. Brought it back to Best Buy, they scratched their collective head and loaded my ahrd drive's memory onto a new one.
Now 10 days after getting the new one, it throws this again, and drive doesn't work. Driver's installed, open/closes, reads nothing. I figured, the heck with BB, bought anew drive and installed it in the extra slot. Same damn code for this one????
So now I have two drives, both with a device connot start, code 10, anyone have any idea, before I smash this with a sledge.
frustrated,
chris
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.