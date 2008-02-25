The day is off to a good start

Nice and sunny, near 0 deg/C
The rest of the day is in question.....Snow, freezing rain and rain AND a Budget
'Prudent' federal budget could include surplus surprises
The federal Conservative government is set to unveil a balanced budget on Tuesday, one without major new tax cuts or spending plans, but possibly a surplus at least $1 billion higher than expected.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty promised "one or two" surprises, but hinted his third financial blueprint will be a cautious and prudent one for uncertain financial times.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty laces up his newly resoled shoes during a traditional pre-budget photo op at a shoe repair store in Ottawa Monday.Finance Minister Jim Flaherty laces up his newly resoled shoes during a traditional pre-budget photo op at a shoe repair store in Ottawa Monday.
"We are doing spending, but we're doing spending in a controlled way, given the economic circumstances this year and next year."
The Minister of Finance's New Shoes
Baby needs a new pair of shoes......
Daddy is resoling his?
