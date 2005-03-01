The companies that CNet promotes.

VoIP is still out in the back forty. I wouldn't touch it for several reasons.
First one you are experiencing.
Incomplete coverage.
Broadband connection a must, and no down time.
Power failure = no service.
Their server down = no service.
High server load = lousy service.
I've yet to figure why anyone would want this service because it is so spotty, and the telephone is always there. Sorry, I didn't answer your question, but you really need to weigh the pros and cons before trying to get this service to work.
Hi, I recently was looking at hooking up voip and I went to a cnet site that compared different companies(Vonage, RyanTech, and one other were the top three), and after finding that Vonage did NOT have my complete area code covered, I decided to try RyanTech. So I signed up through the cnet site and when I went back to the comparison site, RyanTech isnt even on the chart anymore, it just shows Vonage and the other company(I cant remember the name). What gives? What does it cost companies to get a good rating here?