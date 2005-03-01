The companies that CNet promotes.

While I do agree that the broadband connection does have to be up in order to have service and a power failure is a problem, I don't understand your other 2 issues.



Maybe I just haven't had the service long enough yet, but, Incomplete coverage, HMMMMMMM! I have made many calls and have never experienced a call that wasn't covered.



As far as high load times, it's certainly a possibility, but, I haven't experienced that yet either.



Now, yes, there are the 2 cons mentioned above. However, I feel, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.



The first and most obvious thing is the amount of money most people will save.



I can take my VOIP anywhere there is a broadband connection available, plug it in, and, just like that, people can call my home number and reach me wherever I might be! Try that with regular phone service. Yes, a cell phone will do the same thing, but, this is cheaper!



Also, while cell phone numbers can now be ported to other carriers, it isn't yet true for standard wired phones. With VOIP, the phone number is good anywhere.



There are other advantages, so, to me, the possibility of loosing power once every few years is a miner inconvenience.



Yes, the cable connection goes down about once a year for a small interval of time, no big deal!



Now that I said this, I might have pushed my luck.



Anyway, I think, you get my point.