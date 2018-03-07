The Cheapskate, CNET Deals and sweepstakes-- check it out!

Here are couple of great places on CNET to find great deals:
The Cheapskate
Follow Rick Broida, the Cheapskate himself and get some killer deals he finds for us. Stay on top of these deals from Rick as many of these deals he provides are short lived.
Deals & Promotions
Great place to get a daily dose of tech deals and promotions around the web.
CNET Giveaways & Sweepstakes
Great place to find the latest CNET giveaway or sweepstakes.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.