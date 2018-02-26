The cheapest reliable 40 gig+ mp3 player?

I want to play music in my car and CD's are a hassle, I currently have 35 gigs of music (and growing) and I want to use a cassette adapter to hook up a media player to my car. Couple of things.
1. If I want the absolute cheapest 40 gig+ media player that won't break on me, what's my best bet? I only need music player, don't even need a color screen.
2. If you think there's some easier way to get digital music to my car, tell me please.
3. Hey, if you've got a 40 gig+ media player you don't need... I potentially be willing to buy it
