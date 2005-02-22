I see three questions and one opinion request.

>>when i tried to install i got a invalid product key error..dunno wat that was bout any ideas ?<<

SP2 shows such and error for a pirated product key, so that's why it won't install. Solution ? Buy a genuine windows XP product.

>>should i try to dl again? or is it ok to install from a cd?<<

It doesn't matter, the error will be the same.


>>n if im gonna install from a cd do i need to be connected?<<

SP2 installation package it's self independent. It doesn't need the internet connection.

