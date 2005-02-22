I see three questions and one opinion request.
>>when i tried to install i got a invalid product key error..dunno wat that was bout any ideas ?<<
SP2 shows such and error for a pirated product key, so that's why it won't install. Solution ? Buy a genuine windows XP product.
>>should i try to dl again? or is it ok to install from a cd?<<
It doesn't matter, the error will be the same.
>>n if im gonna install from a cd do i need to be connected?<<
SP2 installation package it's self independent. It doesn't need the internet connection.
Good Luck,
Cetin
Trying to unweave, unwind, unravel
And piece together the past and the future,
T. S. Eliot
ran a repair installation n now things seem ok..but durin the run where the screen adjusts it self it was stuck for a long time so i restarted ..but then thngs were ok n now i dont get a million error msgs..at startup i got a run dll error module missin but ran ad arare..spy sweeper..n regisntry mechanic full n now thats sorted too..i got the windows update to dl SP2 again i did but when i tried to install i got a invalid product key error ..dunno wat that was bout any ideas ? should i try to dl again? or is it ok to install from a cd?n if im gonna install from a cd do i need to be connected?
and thanks so much for all the help guys much appreciated :):)
BTW how would u guys rate registry mechanic..i find it easy to use..n it fixes all the errors it finds.at least it says it does:):)