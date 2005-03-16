Thanks ALGORE

Speakeasy forum

by duckman / March 16, 2005 2:34 AM PST
Collapse -
I'd rather see....
by Josh K / March 16, 2005 3:10 AM PST

....the Prez and VP in a school laying network cable than sitting in a classroom staring into space while the country is being attacked. THAT wasn't at all funny.

Collapse -
you still out of the loop
by Mark5019 / March 16, 2005 3:14 AM PST
In reply to: I'd rather see....

what should he have done was run out and really cause a rukus and scare the kids.

remember this you lost get over it

josh you would do better if you learned to come to grips with the matter is you and the nay sayers picked a loser to vote for, and every good thing you see bush do and happen its a kick in your teeth.

ty for being a kerry supporter he desewrves your vote.
see what happens in 08 with dean

Collapse -
And you're still in an endless tape loop
by Josh K / March 16, 2005 3:17 AM PST

Kerry lost....Kerry lost....Kerry lost.....

Geez. And for the gazillionth time, Bush could have calmly gotten up, told the children that the President is an important man and that he had something important he had to go take care of, and left the room.

That you see "do nothing" and "cause a ruckus" as the only two options is your problem, not mine.

Collapse -
and the few mins would make a diference
by Mark5019 / March 16, 2005 3:21 AM PST

get over it your a sore loser and now your eating crow along with the other nay sayers.
you really need to stop chew the crow and swallow.

remember your the kerry supporter.

Collapse -
Might have for flights 77 and 93
by Josh K / March 16, 2005 3:25 AM PST

But we'll never know now, will we.

And trust me, I will NEVER forget who I voted for. I'm still just as proud of that decision as I was on November 2.

Collapse -
you be proud
by Mark5019 / March 16, 2005 3:35 AM PST

what was bush to do land those plans.
and why bother to vote if you know he/she will lose of yea theres allways a chance and the republican suppoerters wont vote

and every time you see kerry you will see failure

Collapse -
I am
by Josh K / March 16, 2005 3:50 AM PST
In reply to: you be proud

"Why bother to vote."

Brilliant.

Collapse -
well at least i know a leader when i vote
by Mark5019 / March 16, 2005 3:52 AM PST
In reply to: I am

your vote was worthless but the naysayers prove that every time bushs predictions come to bare.
just like there wont be an election, now more and more countries are changeing .
you be proud ill be laughing at you nay sayers all the day long

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Enough. End of subthread.
by Cindi Haynes / March 16, 2005 3:54 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Must be the DUMBEST statement ever
by duckman / March 16, 2005 3:17 AM PST
In reply to: I'd rather see....
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Nah, ''Make the pie higher'' was way dumber
by Josh K / March 16, 2005 3:20 AM PST
Collapse -
And how are snafus at the local level after he left office
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / March 16, 2005 7:39 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks ALGORE

in any way shape or form his fault, Duckman?

BTW, I set up the usual login: semods4@yahoo.com, password speakeasy.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
because
by duckman / March 16, 2005 9:35 PM PST

It was Slick Willy and ALGORE that conned Americans into believing that grade schools ?needed? internet access. Grade schools do not need the internet, they do not need computers, they need better teachers. Everything a person needs to have to learn about computers to be computer literate in society can be learned in one semester in high school.

Collapse -
The problem isn't the NEED for the program, Duckman...
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / March 16, 2005 11:00 PM PST
In reply to: because

it's that SOME local districts aren't using the money properly. Schools do indeed need the internet -- in this combination information age and information overload, being good at web searching to quickly access desired information is an important skill that kids need to learn -- and without internet access (and computers) they can;t learn it. Or are you one of the advocates of the anachronistic view that kids shouldn't be allowed to use calculators and computers in school because such tool weren't available "in the good old days?"

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
It is about the ?need? for a program
by duckman / March 16, 2005 11:18 PM PST

No, grade school children don?t need computers or calculators because at that age when they use them, they aren?t learning anything. Someone needs to learn to walk before they can run; it?s the same for learning. We will have future generations that will be functionally illiterate because they have spell checkers and grammar correctors on their computers when they were getting educated. Same thing for mathematics, it?s the process of how you get the answer that makes you understand the answer. Why would a 2nd grader need the internet? To look at a picture of a duck instead of opening a book? We will have a generation of high schoolers who turn in some great cut and paste reports but they will never learn how to do real research. please list 10 reasons why a grade school child would "need" the internet or a computer

Collapse -
It's not just there to learn how to use a computer
by Josh K / March 16, 2005 11:23 PM PST
In reply to: because

The Internet is the prime means of research nowadays for reports, term papers, etc. There are a number of online encyclopedias now that are updated constantly, as opposed to "the good old days" when you had to rely on a print version that was probably outdated by the time the library got it.

The only encyclopedia in our house was a wedding gift to my parents in 1957, two years before I was born, and we couldn't afford to replace them. I'd have felt pretty silly writing a book report about President Eisenhower or the territory of Hawaii.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) GO TO A LIBRARY
by duckman / March 16, 2005 11:26 PM PST
