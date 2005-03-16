Thanks ALGORE

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
what should he have done was run out and really cause a rukus and scare the kids.
remember this you lost get over it
josh you would do better if you learned to come to grips with the matter is you and the nay sayers picked a loser to vote for, and every good thing you see bush do and happen its a kick in your teeth.
ty for being a kerry supporter he desewrves your vote.
see what happens in 08 with dean
Kerry lost....Kerry lost....Kerry lost.....
Geez. And for the gazillionth time, Bush could have calmly gotten up, told the children that the President is an important man and that he had something important he had to go take care of, and left the room.
That you see "do nothing" and "cause a ruckus" as the only two options is your problem, not mine.
in any way shape or form his fault, Duckman?
BTW, I set up the usual login: semods4@yahoo.com, password speakeasy.
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator



It was Slick Willy and ALGORE that conned Americans into believing that grade schools ?needed? internet access. Grade schools do not need the internet, they do not need computers, they need better teachers. Everything a person needs to have to learn about computers to be computer literate in society can be learned in one semester in high school.
it's that SOME local districts aren't using the money properly. Schools do indeed need the internet -- in this combination information age and information overload, being good at web searching to quickly access desired information is an important skill that kids need to learn -- and without internet access (and computers) they can;t learn it. Or are you one of the advocates of the anachronistic view that kids shouldn't be allowed to use calculators and computers in school because such tool weren't available "in the good old days?"
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator



No, grade school children don?t need computers or calculators because at that age when they use them, they aren?t learning anything. Someone needs to learn to walk before they can run; it?s the same for learning. We will have future generations that will be functionally illiterate because they have spell checkers and grammar correctors on their computers when they were getting educated. Same thing for mathematics, it?s the process of how you get the answer that makes you understand the answer. Why would a 2nd grader need the internet? To look at a picture of a duck instead of opening a book? We will have a generation of high schoolers who turn in some great cut and paste reports but they will never learn how to do real research. please list 10 reasons why a grade school child would "need" the internet or a computer
The Internet is the prime means of research nowadays for reports, term papers, etc. There are a number of online encyclopedias now that are updated constantly, as opposed to "the good old days" when you had to rely on a print version that was probably outdated by the time the library got it.
The only encyclopedia in our house was a wedding gift to my parents in 1957, two years before I was born, and we couldn't afford to replace them. I'd have felt pretty silly writing a book report about President Eisenhower or the territory of Hawaii.
