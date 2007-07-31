Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

text size changes - somebody help!

by blakelock / July 31, 2007 3:20 PM PDT

My browser (Firefox), and some of my programs has suddenly changed the font presentation in text, to either a step or two increase or significant decrease in size. This has caused some of the programs to have instructions or prompts to exceed the window areas in which they reside - when increased. On the other hand there is information prompts that have reduced to very small font size. I've uninstalled and reinstalled programs - to no avail, I've gone into the display function and checked for font size - to no avail.

Ya think it is a simple setting somewhere or a more expansive problem???

Not quite sure this is what you want
by PudgyOne / July 31, 2007 7:42 PM PDT

Press

ctrl and + to make text size bigger

ctrl and -mto make text size smaller


I'm not sure it will remember this setting after you close it. Give it a try.


Rick

In addition
by tomron / August 1, 2007 2:28 AM PDT

Try view>text size.

Tom

change font while viewing
by newmarket2 / August 3, 2007 10:46 PM PDT

If your mouse has a roller (for scrolling up/down) then hold down CNTL and roll up to increase or down to decrease. I have a small screen set for lots of resolution, so my fonts are often too small to read comfortably. I use the roller ball to adjust text for each page as I open it. So, for a page with a lot of text, I can increase the font to be easily read; and for a page where there is a table or a layout where the font size must be correct to understand it, I just scroll it down. It's 2nd nature.

text size changes
by notaryah / August 4, 2007 6:56 AM PDT

Try clicking on View on your Menu Bar and scroll down to Text Size and you can make your choice on what size text you'l like, if you have already done so and nothing happened, click on 'Tools' then 'Internet Options' and on 'General' tab on the bottom right hand corner click on Accessibility (Not the Font box)(unless you are interested on the Font Style also) and there by checking the desired boxes you can over ride the page Font Formatting. All the best.

Re: Browser text size changes--somebody help!
by internetexplorer / August 5, 2007 12:39 AM PDT
In reply to: text size changes

Blakelock, I know Notaryah has the right solution (post 5 above) for IE7, as it is exactly what I had to do the other day on my father's Dell with XP sp2 in order for him to see more than one word at a time of any page! I'm talking about his Tools/ Internet Options/ General/ Accessibility drill-down; HOWEVER, Firefox is NOT the same but you could try Tools/ Options/ Content/ Fonts/ Advanced and put the same number in each of the 3 boxes there, such as the "12" my father uses. If it works OK after that, then you can adjust the numbers to your own tastes like I do. As to why this happened, my guess is that an update changed the default and/or deleted the preference that controls this without clear disclosure. Of course, it could be a virus or the like, but there's no need to go there if you've been using "protection." It is unlikely to be a problem with the font styles themselves unless the ones the browser should be using have somehow gotten deleted and/or corrupted. Good Luck, and please remember to always use protection (wink, wink).

Just IE or other programs?
by QuadFather / August 5, 2007 11:41 PM PDT

For IE, the simplest way is to hold CTRL while using the middle scroll wheel on the mouse to adjust the font size. This works for me in FireFox, as well. However, this may not always work depending on how the font is coded. If CSS (cascading style sheets) was used to format the font, for example, the middle wheel method doesn't work. But in that case, it probably wouldn't matter anyways because the font should be fixed regardless of most other settings.
_______________________

Also, if your problem is with programs *other than* an internet browser, we're probably talking about a different kind of settings issue. So this is a critical point: Are you experiencing issues *only* with your internet browser, or with *other* programs as well?

If you experience font issues with *more* than just IE: I believe there is a DPI setting which affects font sizes; perhaps somebody else can expound on this. This is something to look into.

But to be honest ... If you experience the problem with windows programs in general, I would just use a restore point to revert the settings to their prior configuration. That's almost like cheating, because you didn't really get at the problem, but it gets the job done.
_______________________

That is, if it's not a hardware/driver issue. I've had problems where my video card was going bad and my computer would automatically adjust the video settings to accomodate descreased performance. (1) I either needed a new video card, or (2) I needed to simply update the video driver.

In your case, it sounds like a weird settings issue, not a hardware/driver issue, because usually a driver or hardware failure results in *everything* looking bigger - but you mentioned that some things look smaller. The real mystery is how these settings were changed ... sounds like a strange thing for a virus to do, but you might want to check just in case (and frequent scans are good anyways). Or perhaps a recently user-installed program affected some of your settings (although, this again sounds like a strange thing for a program to do). Might there be small children adjusting your settings just for fun? (I did that as a child, heh)
_______________________

First, try the CTRL+ScrollWheel solution. Otherwise, I think the simplest solution - *if you have issues with many programs, not just IE* - would be to use a restore point. You won't lose any files, and your computer should look the way it did before the issue occured. Make sure your video drivers are updated. And lastly, keep us posted.

DPI and screen resolution
by mbrenneman / August 6, 2007 1:43 AM PDT

QuadFather mentioned DPI settings, and I'll mention screen resolution. You can find these settings in Windows XP by going into Desktop properties, under the Settings tab. Find DPI by clicking the Advanced button. It's a challenge for computer/website interface designers to create liquid layouts and controls that adjust to the user's preference in resolution, DPI, and text size, but they should.

I join the others who wonder why you see some things larger and other things smaller. That's weird.

