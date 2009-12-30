Text accidentally highlights and deletes

Working from OS 10.4.11 on PowerBook G4, iMac G5, and (early) MacBook. Have noticed while working in Entourage 2004, and possibly in other applications, not sure, that from time to time while typing I will accidentally press a key with my right hand, some key in the vicinity of the 'return' key, which will cause a contiguous string of text to be highlighted and deleted. It happens so quickly that I can never tell which key(s) I pressed to make this happen.



I think what actually happens is that the accidental keypress is causing the highlighting and then as I continue to type the highlighted text is of course deleted.



I can recover from this (once I notice it) by pressing command-z, but would like to prevent it from happening as I can lose other edits done before I notice the accidental deletion. If I knew what keystroke is responsible I might be able to disable it, or at least knowing might help me to avoid it.



I've done many google searches and have found nothing relevant. Have also searched these forums and the archive of MacFixIt forums and have found nothing. Any ideas?