Termination, suspension possible for Churchill

by Mark5019 / May 16, 2006 7:15 AM PDT

University of Colorado professor Ward Churchill plagiarized, fabricated and falsified material and was disrespectful of American Indian traditions in his writings, a report released today said.

Three of the five scholars who examined the ethnic studies professor's work for four months believe Churchill's academic misconduct is serious enough that CU could fire him from his tenured job, the report said.

But two of those three said the most appropriate sanction would be to suspend him without pay for five years.

The other two committee members did not believe Churchill's research misconduct was serious enough to warrant termination. They suggested the university suspend him without pay for two years


this is what teaches our collage children:(
no wonder there coming out confused:(

http://www.denverpost.com/news/ci_3829215

(NT) (NT) He'll get a promotion
by duckman / May 16, 2006 9:51 AM PDT
its funny how much the media is
by Mark5019 / May 16, 2006 9:54 AM PDT

talking about it.
wait its not about bush what was i thinking

What college teaches children is that if you plagiarize
by Ziks511 / May 16, 2006 7:44 PM PDT

as an undergraduate or graduate student you'll get thrown out with little chance of readmission unless your daddy is in an irresistable position of authority. If you're a college professor you may well get thrown out, or you may have to survive on no income for up to five years.

Let's wait for the decision before we wring our hands over declining standards, and minimal punishments.

I would suggest that the vast majority of real academics would like to see him banished to Rangel Island permanaently. Ward Churchill has a host of other academics who wouldn't throw him a life preserver if he was drowning 3 feet from shore. I certainly wouldn't, and I would vote to fire him immediately and examine his dissertation with a view to revoking his PhD but I'm not in a position to do that sadly.

Rob

(NT) (NT) You mean like Ted Kennedy?
by duckman / May 16, 2006 8:42 PM PDT
