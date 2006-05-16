Termination, suspension possible for Churchill

University of Colorado professor Ward Churchill plagiarized, fabricated and falsified material and was disrespectful of American Indian traditions in his writings, a report released today said.
Three of the five scholars who examined the ethnic studies professor's work for four months believe Churchill's academic misconduct is serious enough that CU could fire him from his tenured job, the report said.
But two of those three said the most appropriate sanction would be to suspend him without pay for five years.
The other two committee members did not believe Churchill's research misconduct was serious enough to warrant termination. They suggested the university suspend him without pay for two years
this is what teaches our collage children:(
no wonder there coming out confused:(
http://www.denverpost.com/news/ci_3829215
