tempory internet files,what happens after deletion?

Whenever you visit a website the images, backgrounds, scripts, etc are saved to your Temporary Internet Files folder (if using Internet Explorer). After you're done viewing the webpage they remain on your computer. This provides some benefit because the next time you visit those websites most of the data is already on your computer...there's less to download so the page loads faster. There is really no harm to deleting those files...the next time you visit the website you'll have to download all of the files from scratch, but that's about it.



Now, there are two benefits to deleting those files:



1.) After a while you can accumulate hundreds or even thousands of those files, taking up a lot of space on your hard drive if you don't set a limit. (In Internet Explorer go Tools->Internet options, select the General tab, and click Settings...adjust the setting to 30MB.)



2.) Remove traces of websites you have visited to protect your privacy. Of course that should be done in conjunction with cookies (store user data, such as usernames and passwords, for sites you've visited) and browser history (list of websites visited).



Personally I've never used "4disk clean" before, but I do recommend the free program CCleaner , which can take care of that, junk files, other temp files, and obsolete registry entries all in one user-friendly package.



Hope this helps,

John