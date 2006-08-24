tempory internet files,what happens after deletion?

Computer Newbies forum

by stinman / August 24, 2006 11:20 AM PDT

I down loaded 4disk clean the trial version.I hit the temp IE files button and it wiped them all out!XML doc.,tmp files and all kinds of stuff.I couldn't access my e-mail or nothing at first.Is it OK to do that?I don't want to mess up anything.I have a dell e310 media edition,XP ser pac 2.I am trying to learn about computers,mostly how to use them and what the terminalgy means.Please help!

RE: Cleaning out temporary internet files...
by John.Wilkinson / August 24, 2006 11:58 AM PDT

Whenever you visit a website the images, backgrounds, scripts, etc are saved to your Temporary Internet Files folder (if using Internet Explorer). After you're done viewing the webpage they remain on your computer. This provides some benefit because the next time you visit those websites most of the data is already on your computer...there's less to download so the page loads faster. There is really no harm to deleting those files...the next time you visit the website you'll have to download all of the files from scratch, but that's about it.

Now, there are two benefits to deleting those files:

1.) After a while you can accumulate hundreds or even thousands of those files, taking up a lot of space on your hard drive if you don't set a limit. (In Internet Explorer go Tools->Internet options, select the General tab, and click Settings...adjust the setting to 30MB.)

2.) Remove traces of websites you have visited to protect your privacy. Of course that should be done in conjunction with cookies (store user data, such as usernames and passwords, for sites you've visited) and browser history (list of websites visited).

Personally I've never used "4disk clean" before, but I do recommend the free program CCleaner, which can take care of that, junk files, other temp files, and obsolete registry entries all in one user-friendly package.

Hope this helps,
John

Cleaning out tempory IE files,Thanks for advice!
by stinman / August 25, 2006 10:46 AM PDT

Thank you John!I did what you said,My file space was on 2500,it came that way.I am gonna get ccleaner I thought that is what I was getting.Thats another story!I am only 2 months old when it comes to computers!I try to delete cookies I don't want but I will never get rid of all them again,some pages won't come back up.I wish I knew the difference between good and bad.I accept first party cookies and no 3rd party cookies but they still get there!Is there any free spyware that you know of?

Sure...
by John.Wilkinson / August 25, 2006 12:46 PM PDT

First, let me recommend the free program SpywareBlaster. It contains lists of cookies, ActiveX controls, and websites that are known to be malicious and will block them automatically. Unlike most other software it doesn't run in the background so you don't lose precious system resources. You do, however, need to launch it every couple weeks to run the updater since it doesn't do it automatically.

In regards to full antispyware software that's free of charge, I make three recommendations:

1.) Windows Defender provides a solid level of real-time protection for Windows XP users and the system scanner is pretty good as well.

2.) Ewido is one of the best system scanners I've come across and certainly the best freebie. The real-time protection is lacking so I wouldn't pay for the added features, but it's a great scanner to keep around for occasional scans.

3.) Adaware doesn't detect much nasty software, but it tracks down and exterminates tracking cookies better than most others.

Aside from that, let me note that i use the alternative browser Firefox and have customized it to ask me every time a site tries to place a cookie I have not allowed or blocked before. With that set I never get unwanted cookies in my system.

Hope this helps,
John

Thanks Again!
by stinman / August 26, 2006 2:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Sure...

I don't know how to get firefox?But I will get Spyware blaster.I have a new problem,I have PC-illian 2006.I am wireless for now.Linksys wrt54g router and
wusb54g adapter.I could't get a good sig with adapter
so I switch to my wireless config on my system(Dell E310 XP pro Media center 512ram 80mem hyper thread intell pent4)now I get 54mbps(exe) recption.I get knocked off line constantly(2times trying to type this).I can't get firmware updated now.I am still trying.The router is next door(apt.20-30 ft)We have arrangement I bought router let him use old Dell(98) PC.The provider is broadband.I can't even get back in
the router set up to change from open to wep or any secure setup.I thought then the firewall on the router would'nt think I don't belong.I don't know?I am at my wits end.I wonder if you have any advise?Thanks again for all your other help you been great!!

Well...
by John.Wilkinson / August 26, 2006 1:25 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Again!

You can download Firefox by clicking here. It's fairly simple to use, so it shouldn't long getting used to. However, it may take time to come close to reaching its maximum potential. Happy

In regards to the WiFi trouble, it could be a number of things including physical barriers reducing the strength of the signal, some other electronics interfering with the signal (see microwaves, cell/cordless phones, power lines, etc), or a problem with the adapter. I'd try posting the details in the Wireless Internet forum and see what others have to suggest.

Good luck.
John


P.S. Since you're sharing internet with your neighbor you should talk to him/her and see if he/she is having problems or has something set up that may be jamming the signal. Also note that some service providers prohibit the sharing of a broadband connection, so check their terms of use.

Thanks Again!Seems Like Everybody Has A Linksys Problem With
by stinman / August 27, 2006 7:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Well...

Seems like alot of people have this problem with XP and Linksys Routers&Adapters.Older models(98se,2000...)don't have this problem from what I have read in wireless forum.Anyway Thanks Again,YOU'R the MAN!!I will stay on top of it.Does Firefox eat alot of memory? I have'nt been there yet.

Firefox's memory usage...
by John.Wilkinson / August 27, 2006 8:24 AM PDT

Right now while browsing these forums Firefox 1.5 is using 35MB while Internet Explorer 6 is using 34MB. However, in Firefox I have several extensions running...e-mail checkers, advertisement and cookie blocking, link scanners, etc, so if I removed those it would likely be considerably less.

However Firefox will use as much memory as you allow it to, mostly for your internet cache ("temporary internet files" according to Internet Explorer)...I've had it using over 260MB before after a couple hours of heavy browsing. You can limit how much is used by typing about:config into the address bar and editing the values related to memory/cache.

John

Firefox Memory cache,Must call it something else?
by stinman / August 29, 2006 8:35 AM PDT

Thanks again John!I like this Firefox!I'll understand it before to long.Not alot different,some terminalgy,did't quite understand Explorer's either.Most of it I did.I could'nt figure out where the settings were in all that stuff on that page.I think I had a ideal but was'nt sure so I thought I better leave it alone.What do they call thier tempory page cache?I could'nt find memory/cache.
Anyway my PC is faster now and I have plenty of space since I got those programs you told me about.Firefox don't have near the amount of bad cookies,spyware explorer does!

The entries...
by John.Wilkinson / August 29, 2006 12:06 PM PDT

The exact entries you can modify using about:config are:

1.) browser.cache.disk.capacity This is how much of your hard drive, in KBs, that you want to allow Firefox to use.

2.) browser.cache.memory.capacity This is how much RAM, in KBs, that you want to allow Firefox to use.

The default values are 76800 (76.8MB) and 65536 (65.5MB) respectively.

Glad you like Firefox!
John

Thanks John,Been Workin,Not around.
by stinman / September 4, 2006 10:01 AM PDT
In reply to: The entries...

I finally figured it out!!Thanks for taking your time to respond!I am posting a new situation to figure out.I hope you will read it.Thanks Again if you don't

I read your response
by Spark1e / August 29, 2006 3:34 PM PDT

Hi John,
Thought you might be able to answer something for me. I have a "Temp folder" and a "Temp Internet folder" both icons on my desktop put to help me clean up the junk. The temp folder has approx 300 folders/files in it, with names like IMT1D, hpzcoioo, DFC95, cookies, history, temporary internet. I have approx. 300 files/folders in total. Some of these file/folders are also in my Recycle Bin. I have used *** cleanup and removed the temp internet files, also used IE>internet options>and removed temp internet files and offline content. But the stuff is still in the folder, I want to open temp folder and delete it but am unsure of what it is. Got any suggestions for me?

Also, an afraid to open Temp Internet folder (icon) since it says "This page has an unspecified potential security flaw". I ran AVG and Spysweeper on the icon/folder and they can back OK, but I still get the same security flaw comment when I try to open.

I'm running Windows XP sp2 on my laptop and since I'm still inexperienced at computer problems I try to ask questions before I mess up my computer and get hysterical!!!!!

Pam

