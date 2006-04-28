Speakeasy forum

Tell'em what they want to hear...Then do what you want

by JP Bill / April 28, 2006 4:59 AM PDT
Info czar slams PM

OTTAWA (CP) - Prime Minister Stephen Harper has done a complete about-face, introducing plans that would increase government secrecy after campaigning on openness, says Canada's information czar.

The Accountability Act, and other reforms being proposed, will "increase the government's ability to cover up wrongdoing, shield itself from embarrassment and control the flow of information to Canadians," says the scathing report.
Nothing new
by Diana Forum moderator / April 28, 2006 6:54 AM PDT

Pataki ran on a ticket of open budget negotiations rather than the big three doing the budget and then passing it in the middle of the night with no reading.

Got in office and, not only does he do the same thing, but he has closed down a lot of Albany that used to welcome visitors.

Diana

(NT) (NT) Still waiting for Howard Dean to open his up
by duckman / April 28, 2006 8:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Nothing new
Many years ago the poet and occasional mucical
by Ziks511 / April 28, 2006 2:35 PM PDT

personality Adrian Mitchell wrote a poem entitled Conservative Government Unemployment Figures that went like this:

Conservative Government.

Unemployment.

Figures.


Rob

