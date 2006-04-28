Tell'em what they want to hear...Then do what you want

Pataki ran on a ticket of open budget negotiations rather than the big three doing the budget and then passing it in the middle of the night with no reading.
Got in office and, not only does he do the same thing, but he has closed down a lot of Albany that used to welcome visitors.
Diana
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.