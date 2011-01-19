Teacher Reprimanded For Reporting Violent Student to Police

Did she go too far? Did she not follow the proper steps? Or is she a victim for bringing police into it? The student is 7 years old. Reading the story, listening to the video, it seems the teacher followed a chain of command at first, before contacting police. Privacy of a student trumps bad behavior??? I'd have been also concerned about what sort of homelife this child was dealing with.



Parents' frustrations flooded out in an open school board meeting, with most defending the teacher. All the other teachers issued a statement praising the school and the principal, saying, "There are always two sides to a story, and we ask that you seek out the facts before making assumptions."



School violence experts say the controversy shouldn't obscure the fact that schools need to act aggressively on the issue. Brown said she saw her student hit another second grader at lunchtime.



"[He] left a bruise on the side of his face. And to my knowledge he was never suspended for that. And I don't know if he was even talked to about that situation," said Brown. Brown told her students that if they felt they needed to tell someone about inappropriate behavior, they could come to her.



"One by one they came over to me and I documented different things. ... I couldn't write fast enough for what was pouring out of their hearts," said Brown.



Brown talked to each child privately and wrote down their stories of physical and emotional abuse. The stories included things like, "He spit on [so-and-so,]" "He always shoves me," "He threatened [so-and-so] with his fist," "He was going to bring a real gun to school," and "[He] told [so-and-so] that he was going to kill him with a gun."



The gun threats made Brown truly alarmed for her students' safety.