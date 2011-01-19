Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Teacher Reprimanded For Reporting Violent Student to Police

by James Denison / January 19, 2011 4:45 AM PST

Did she go too far? Did she not follow the proper steps? Or is she a victim for bringing police into it? The student is 7 years old. Reading the story, listening to the video, it seems the teacher followed a chain of command at first, before contacting police. Privacy of a student trumps bad behavior??? I'd have been also concerned about what sort of homelife this child was dealing with.

http://abcnews.go.com/US/teacher-leave-telling-sheriff-violent-year-student/story?id=12641779

Parents' frustrations flooded out in an open school board meeting, with most defending the teacher. All the other teachers issued a statement praising the school and the principal, saying, "There are always two sides to a story, and we ask that you seek out the facts before making assumptions."

School violence experts say the controversy shouldn't obscure the fact that schools need to act aggressively on the issue. Brown said she saw her student hit another second grader at lunchtime.

"[He] left a bruise on the side of his face. And to my knowledge he was never suspended for that. And I don't know if he was even talked to about that situation," said Brown. Brown told her students that if they felt they needed to tell someone about inappropriate behavior, they could come to her.

"One by one they came over to me and I documented different things. ... I couldn't write fast enough for what was pouring out of their hearts," said Brown.

Brown talked to each child privately and wrote down their stories of physical and emotional abuse. The stories included things like, "He spit on [so-and-so,]" "He always shoves me," "He threatened [so-and-so] with his fist," "He was going to bring a real gun to school," and "[He] told [so-and-so] that he was going to kill him with a gun."

The gun threats made Brown truly alarmed for her students' safety.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Teacher Reprimanded For Reporting Violent Student to Police
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Teacher Reprimanded For Reporting Violent Student to Police
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
And...
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 19, 2011 5:41 AM PST

"The very next day, I received a letter of reprimand in my e-mail box," said Brown."

I remember a few years back a firm in Manchester texted all their workers to say they had been made redundant. Nothing more, just a text.

So they 'emailed' her? How's that for people management.

As to the situation, a difficult one. I wouldn't normally have considered calling the police to a 7 year old child, but then, this doesn't appear to be a normal situation. Maybe more support from her superiors would have been better in the first place.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
She'd probably have been in more trouble
by Steven Haninger / January 19, 2011 5:49 AM PST
In reply to: And...

for what she knew that wasn't reported. Had she heard a comment about a gun threat but said nothing, her fate could have been dismissal.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It's a difficult decision I guess
by James Denison / January 19, 2011 6:22 AM PST

As a teacher she had to do something. She has a responsibility to all the children and their parents, not just the one.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
an email reprimand
by James Denison / January 19, 2011 6:24 AM PST
In reply to: And...

I'd never heard of such a thing for a govt type job till I read that. An email? Sort of shows the courage (lack of) for facing up to unpleasant tasks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Yep, agree entirely
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 19, 2011 7:42 PM PST
In reply to: an email reprimand
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wow...
by grimgraphix / January 19, 2011 2:28 PM PST

From the very beginning of the video news article... the reporter characterizes the story as "shocking" and the behavior of the student the article is focused upon as "shocking", too.

The teacher in trouble with the school system mentions how she questioned the other kids in her classroom but the states... "I don't know if the boy was even talked to about it [the incident]"

The story portrays the teacher as being ignored by an unconcerned school administration. Ignored until the teacher had to look into getting a protective order against a ... 7 year old boy. But then the reporter asks the question "Did she [the teacher] violate the student's privacy... should she [the teacher] have gone to the principal first?"

The teacher went to the sheriff before she talked with the principal?

How accurate is this report?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Hey, I got problems with it too
by James Denison / January 19, 2011 8:04 PM PST
In reply to: Wow...

I keep wondering if this is the condition of our schools that a teacher can't discipline a child in their classroom anymore. How the questioning of other children were done could instead look like the teacher aligning them all against the child. Was the boy really that bad or did he just become the teacher's whipping boy? It's a sad fact of life that sometimes teachers pick one child to be the object of their ire and class ridicule. So, what's really at work here?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) I would be looking into private schools, if my kid was there
by grimgraphix / January 20, 2011 11:59 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
She's back in class
by James Denison / January 28, 2011 1:22 PM PST

Hopefully things will settle down there and something learned from it all.

http://abclocal.go.com/kfsn/story?section=news/local&id=7924458

An Oakhurst teacher suspended from her job after a bullying incident - is heading back to the classroom. Elaine Brown received the news Thursday in a phone message from the district's superintendant. The district hired a private investigator to review Elaine Brown's case.

Action News spoke with the district's superintendent who says, as it turns out, Brown did nothing wrong when she told parents about an alleged bully in her classroom.

Brown said, "I'm hoping there's going to be a lot of change taking place over this; you know, people listen and take action when they minimize them. I'm really looking forward to seeing that change."

The school and community have been shaken by the murder of five-year old Marijane Lewis on Tuesday.

The alleged bully in the center of all this has been moved to another second grade classroom. Brown is expected to be back on campus this Monday.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
But this means the "bully" (and his parents)
by Steven Haninger / January 28, 2011 6:14 PM PST
In reply to: She's back in class

are still part of the school. That, by itself, might be short fuse too near a match.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
maybe
by James Denison / January 28, 2011 11:16 PM PST

...but the change of teacher/student can make a lot of difference in elementary school. It certainly did for me in third grade.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.